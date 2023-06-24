Who plays Claire on The Bear season 2? Meet Molly Gordon

Comedy-drama The Bear's season 2 was released on Hulu on Friday, June 22, and fans have noticed the addition of a few new characters. One of them is a woman named Claire, who's Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto's ex-girlfriend and renewed love interest. Claire is played by American actress Molly Gordon. The character is an emergency medicine doctor.

The Bear, which consists of ten episodes in total, stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak.

The Bear season 2 actor Molly Gordon's career and filmography, in brief

Born on December 6, 1995, to director Bryan Gordon and writer-director Jessie Gordon, Molly entered showbiz at a very early age. She starred in stage productions of Fiddler on the Roof and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying when she was aged four and five, respectively. She reportedly grew up watching Saturday Night Live and attended New York University for a very short time.

She made her film debut in 2001 in I Am Sam and then starred in the 2005 movie, Bewitched. After moving to New York, she starred in the TNT show Animal Kingdom, which aired from June 14, 2016, to August 28, 2022. In 2018, she starred in the comedy film Life of the Party.

She then appeared in films like Booksmart and Theater Camp; the latter was even co-directed by her. Some of her other projects include Shiva Baby, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Am I OK?, There There, You People, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Orange Is the New Black, etc.

In an older interview with The Independent, the actress disclosed how her parents were supportive of her decision to drop out of college at 18 and become a full-time actor in New York:

"I felt like no one quite understood what I was doing. My parents were very supportive. They just said, if you’re not going to go to college, you have to still be curious in your life. But I would go to a family gathering, and it’d be like, ‘What are you doing? What do you do all day? If this acting thing doesn’t work out, what are you going to do? How are you going to make any money?"

She continued:

"I was this 18-year-old that didn’t have a lot of friends in New York. But it also was a very exciting time."

The Bear season 2 synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Bear reads as:

"A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide."

It further continues:

"As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family."

Executive producers of The Bear include Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Christopher Storer, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, and Matty Matheson.

Poll : 0 votes