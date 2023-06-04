Where was The Lazarus Project shot? Filming locations of TNT's sci-fi series explored

The Lazarus Project was primarily shot in various locations in the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic. The show was first released on 16 June 2022 in Britain on Sky Max and Now. Following a brilliant response, it was renewed for another season in August 2022. Now TNT is bringing this science fiction series to the United States. It will begin airing on June 4, 2023.

The Lazarus Project stars Paapa Essiedu as George, Anjli Mohindra as Archie, Rudi Dharmalingam as Shiv, Charly Clive as Sarah, Caroline Quentin as Elisabeth 'Wes' Wesley, Tom Burke as Rebrov, Brian Gleeson as Ross, Vinette Robinson as Janet and Alec Utgoff as Rudy.

The Lazarus Project was shot in the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic

1) Bristol

Even though the show is set in London, the majority of it was filmed in the city of Bristol in Cardiff. Its shooting also took place in various locations around London and Wales. For instance, Bedminster's East Street was closed off and given a 90s theme with electronic stores and bookies on the streets.

Some of the most prominent buildings that make an appearance in the series include Brandon Hill, Christmas Steps, Swing Bridge, The Engineers House, Brunel House, Brighton Street, Berkeley Square, and Maywood Crescent, etc.

In a press statement, Line Producer Darren Green said:

"Some of the larger buildings throughout the city center replicate the look of London buildings and streets. Filming in Bristol has always been a pleasure, with Bristol Film Office, the community, and local businesses willing to help and be helpful."

2) Prague and Postoloprty

The capital of the Czech Republic, Prague is one of the most prolific filming locations for several films and shows over the years. It's the biggest city in the country and the seat of government. It houses more than 1.3 million people and is located beside the Vltava River. The city's pleasant oceanic climate makes it perfect for shooting and producing motion pictures and series.

Some of the movies and shows shot at this location include The Bourne Identity, Mission: Impossible, Hellboy, Amadeus, Casino Royale, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe and its sequel The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Van Helsing, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Some parts of the show were also filmed in the small town of Postoloprty. It is located in the Louny District in the Ústí nad Labem Region of the Czech Republic. Almost 5000 people live here. This town has a rich history that dates back to the 12th century.

The Lazarus Project is a riveting 8-hour drama that follows George, the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project

The Lazarus Project was created and written by Joe Barton. Its theme song was composed by Ben Lukas Boysen.

The official synopsis of the show, according to a WB press release reads:

“The Lazarus Project” is a riveting eight-hour drama that follows George, the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project – a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction."

It further states:

"George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when time goes back. But when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction."

Executive producers of The Lazarus Project include Joe Barton Johnny Capps, Marco Kreuzpaintner, and Julian Murphy.

