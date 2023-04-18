"They put the Snapchat baby face filter on him": Pop Smoke mural sparks hilarious memefest online

A mural of the late American rapper Pop Smoke sparked hilarious reactions online after it recently went viral. On April 17, a new mural of the deceased star started making rounds on the internet, leaving fans confused about the accuracy of the artwork.

In the picture, Pop Smoke can be seen posing with his signature hairstyle, while one of his hands is on his chin. In addition to these features, his wristwatch and rose tattoo on his rear hand are visible in the mural.

Rap All-Stars 🏆 @RapAllStars A new Pop Smoke mural has been spotted 🕊️ A new Pop Smoke mural has been spotted 🕊️ https://t.co/W22HUmyEt2

Although details about the artist who made the mural and the location of the artwork have not been revealed, the picture started circulating on social media after news outlet The Daily Loud posted it.

Several fans reacted to the mural as they were unimpressed by the anonymous painter's work.

Twitter reactions on Pop Smoke's mural has left the internet in splits

After Pop Smoke's mural went viral, netizens took to Twitter to react hilariously to it. Several users shared memes and GIFs reacting to the mural, which does not resemble the deceased singer at all. As of writing, no media outlets or reps have confirmed if it is actually dedicated to the rapper, but Twitter had a field day after the picture went viral.

Check out how some netizens reacted to a post made by The Daily Loud sharing the picture:

Late rapper Pop Smoke passed away in 2020

Born on July 20, 1999, Pop Smoke's real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, and he was a native of Canarsie, New York. As per TMZ, the rapper, who was 20 at the time, was shot to death in a supposed home invasion in the early hours of February 19, 2020.

He was reportedly residing at a place in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hollywood Hills, when multiple people broke in at approximately 4:30 am. The Los Angeles Police Department reports that at least one of the suspects wore a ski mask and that two of them fired multiple bullets at the rapper before abandoning him.

In May of that year, five people, including one who was 15 years old at the time, were arrested in connection to the rapper's death.

As per XXL, when the suspects chose to attempt to rob the rapper on February 19, 2020, at approximately 4 am, they apparently had no prior connection to him and only knew his address from a social media post. In the beginning, police investigating the case had very few leads.

Corey Walker, Keandre Rodgers, Jaquan Murphy, and two children, whose identities were not revealed due to the fact that they were minors at the time, were all arrested and charged with the murder and robbery case six months later.

Pop Smoke's most renowned mural is situated at 8125 Flatlands Ave. in the Canarsie area of Brooklyn, New York. It was completed by Hattas Public Murals in July 2020.

The rapper continues to be celebrated posthumously for this contribution to the music industry.

