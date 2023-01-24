"They r sick!": Viewers left horrified after watching Extreme Sisters season 2 premiere

TLC’s Extreme Sisters returned for a second season on Monday, January 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The episode, titled So Happy Together, featured step-sisters Vee and Ashley going to a piercing center together because the latter wanted to get her va**na pierced. Vee was very involved in the process and overlooked everything, which the piercer felt was weird.

They also shared that Vee was going to carry Ashley’s kid because the latter was facing some issues. The sisters made this decision without discussing it with Vee’s boyfriend of 20 years.

Meanwhile, Anna and Lucy’s hairdresser was shocked by their demands to look similar and their claims of having a shared boyfriend.

Jordan and Randi, from Texas, shared plans to stay together with their husbands soon. The two were also seen pe**ing together by the trees and were even planning to get pregnant at the same time, but had been failing to do so for some time. The sisters were also seen bathing together in the same tub.

Viewers of Extreme Sisters were shocked after seeing the behavior of the women on the show and felt that it was very unhealthy.

JenniferBowns🌱 @justjennb13 I cant handle #ExtremeSisters Lucy n Anna !!! Jesus i know they don’t understand but they r sick!!! @PinkShadePod @RealityGaysPod what’s gonna happen if 1 gets sick no comprehension of human bodies! 1 gets cancer the other is gonna try to get it? Or ask for it to be injected…? I cant handle #ExtremeSisters Lucy n Anna !!! Jesus i know they don’t understand but they r sick!!! @PinkShadePod @RealityGaysPod what’s gonna happen if 1 gets sick no comprehension of human bodies! 1 gets cancer the other is gonna try to get it? Or ask for it to be injected…?

People call out the Extreme Sisters cast for having unhealthy relationships

Viewers watching Extreme Sisters were shocked to see the sisters getting piercings and taking baths together. They were also worried about Vee, who already had 10 kids and was ready to have another one for Ashley.

BeccaB @BBfangirltweets #boundaries #extreme As a girl with 3 sisters, #ExtremeSisters freaks me the F out. I'm all for a close sibling relationship but those girls just aren't right. It's not healthy. #Liveyourownlife As a girl with 3 sisters, #ExtremeSisters freaks me the F out. I'm all for a close sibling relationship but those girls just aren't right. It's not healthy. #Liveyourownlife #boundaries #extreme

A. @ItsAbsolutelyA My sister @aqariusqueen1 got me watching #ExtremeSisters and I’m literally 1 minute in and already disturbed 🫠 My sister @aqariusqueen1 got me watching #ExtremeSisters and I’m literally 1 minute in and already disturbed 🫠

#ExtremeSisters I love both of my sisters but not the...Take a bath togetherLick salt off their handDate the same guyType of love !We just never had it. I love both of my sisters but not the...Take a bath together Lick salt off their hand Date the same guyType of love !We just never had it.#ExtremeSisters

What happened on Extreme Sisters season 2 episode 1?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Anna and Lucy double down on their identical lifestyle; stepsisters Ashley and Vee prove extreme sisterhood isn't always about being related; when southern belles Jordan and Randi want something, nothing will stand in their way."

This week on Extreme Sisters, Ashley was concerned that Vee's husband could deny Vee to let her carry her sister's baby as a surrogate. She said that since she was not related to Vee by blood, this could affect Demetrius's final say.

Vee, on the other hand, said that Demetrius would do the same for his side of the family. She tried to calm Ashley by saying that Demetrius would definitely stay by her side and that she did not consider just "blood as her family." The sisters disclosed their decision to the family in a Sunday get-together lunch party, but Demetrius did not take the news well.

Lucy and Anna's mother wanted her daughters to experience motherhood but was concerned that they were not getting pregnant. Jordan and Randi were concerned about Derek not proposing to the latter and Jordan said that she herself would ask Derek to pop the question soon. They wanted to move in together in the same house with their husbands as soon as possible.

Anna and Lucy told their hairdresser that they shared the same boyfriend named Ben, which she felt was "interesting and sweet." However, the hairdresser also said that she would never do such a thing with her sister and was shocked by how much they looked alike.

TLC will air fresh episodes of Extreme Sisters every Monday at 8 pm ET. The series will feature returning cast members, twins Anna-Lucy and Christina-Jessica. The new cast members of the show for the season include twins Ashley-Vee and Jordan-Randi, as well as triplets Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia. The season is being produced by Kristy Wampole.

