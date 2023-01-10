“False”: HyunA’s representatives debunk rumors of the singer getting back together with her former partner Dawn

On January 10, HyunA’s representatives issued a statement categorically denying that she was getting back together with her former boyfriend, Dawn, with whom she broke up last November.

Her representatives revealed that they remain good friends and occasionally have a meal together, but aren’t getting back together as a couple.

“The rumors of them getting back together are false. The two remain friends who eat together and remain on good terms.”

The Ping Pong singers first started dating in 2016, while they were under Cube Entertainment. The couple publicly announced they were dating in 2018 and left the agency together. They joined PSY’s P Nation in 2019 and announced their breakup in 2022 and their eventual departure from the agency.

HyunA’s new lip piercing sparked rekindling romance rumors with her former flame Dawn

GLOBALMYEON @globalmyeon Reps of HyunA denies rumor of her getting back with DAWN and says that they are both good friends now. Reps of HyunA denies rumor of her getting back with DAWN and says that they are both good friends now. https://t.co/ukN7vGtpFr

On January 10, SBS News reported that HyunA had gotten a new lip piercing which was very similar to her ex-boyfriend Dawn’s lip piercing, sparking rumors that the couple had rekindled their romance.

A couple of days ago, the Crazy singer shared a photo of herself on Instagram. Dressed in a stylish black dress with her hair dyed blonde, she struck a heart pose with her lips sticking out that instantly drew attention to her lips, where she got her new piercing done. Last year, Dawn got a similar lip piercing in the middle of his lip. The lip piercing was a sparkling one right at the center of the lip.

Korean news outlets reported that the ex-couple had gotten back together, but these reports were promptly denied by the I'm Not Cool singer's representatives, who maintained that the former couple were just friends.

hyudawn pics εїз @softforhyudawn



does this also mean hyuna’s lip piercing is real too?! DAWN confirmed, his lip piercing is real!does this also mean hyuna’s lip piercing is real too?! DAWN confirmed, his lip piercing is real! 😭😍does this also mean hyuna’s lip piercing is real too?! https://t.co/IEG3Lhk4b5

On November 30, HyunA took to Instagram to announce that she and her long-time partner Dawn were officially parting ways. Dawn liked the post, confirming the couple’s breakup. Fans were aghast upon discovering this and took to social media to express their shock over the sudden breakup of K-pop's much-loved couple.

Fans were also shocked as the couple got engaged in February, sharing pictures of their adorable rings and signaling that they might be walking down the aisle anytime soon. HyunA and Dawn sported engagement rings on their fingers, with Dawn writing, “MARRY ME.” The Nabillera singer replied, “Of course it’s a Yes.” These posts are no longer available on their Instagram accounts.

Although the couple did not specify the reason for their breakup, they revealed that they have decided to remain friends and good colleagues with each other.

The Ping Pong singers are both free agents at the moment after leaving PSY’s P Nation together and are currently focusing on their individual careers.

Dawn defends HyunA after false rumors of cheating surface on the internet

HyunA International @hyuna_fb



#현아 #HyunA #DAWN HyunA's reps denied the rumor that she and Dawn are back together, they remain good friends who go out to eat together and are on good terms HyunA's reps denied the rumor that she and Dawn are back together, they remain good friends who go out to eat together and are on good terms #현아 #HyunA #DAWN https://t.co/Zhq2CLbXBM

In December, shortly after announcing their breakup, Dawn took to his Instagram to protest the malicious rumors surrounding HyunA.

Dawn shared a screenshot of a photoshopped image that accused the Trouble Maker singer of cheating on him and having an abortion during their relationship. There were also false articles “quoting” Dawn, who had accused the Nabillera singer of cheating on him.

He wrote a brief post, sharing that he has never spoken ill of the Ping Pong singer to anyone and that he will sue anyone who tries to defame her.

He further added that he considers HyunA a “precious” friend and will not tolerate anyone spreading lies about her. Fans appreciated Dawn standing up for his ex-girlfriend.

Poll : 0 votes