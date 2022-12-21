"I feel alive only when I experience and find something new": Dawn shares reason for leaving P NATION

After South Korean rapper Dawn and former girlfriend HyunA announced their exit from Psy's P NATION, many fans speculated on the reason behind their departure.

Appearing as a guest on Daejjok Counseling Center, a talk show hosted by Park Myung-soo and MONSTA X's Joohoney, the rapper revealed the reason himself. In the episode released on December 18, 2022, Dawn admitted that while it was a great experience to work with a megastar like Psy, he decided to leave the agency after three years because he wanted to experience new things.

The Stupid Cool singer said:

"It was so good being in the same label as Psy. He helped me a lot too, but I only feel like I'm living when I'm looking for something new."

The former PENTAGON member joined P NATION in 2019, after leaving his previous agency, CUBE Entertainment. Under Psy's label, he released his first single titled Money. The title track of his first EP with the agency, DAWNDIDIDAWN, peaked at No. 13 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart in October 2020.

Dawn shares his thoughts about a new agency, making friends, and more

Upon being asked if he received any offers from other agencies after his exit from P NATION, Kim Hyo-jong, aka Dawn, said that he was grateful to have received a few but was still unsure about which offer to accept. The artist further explained:

"I'm so thankful that I got a few offers. I'm so worried about which company I should go to. Wouldn't it be a good thing to just join a big company?"

The PING PONG singer also talked about his life and shared that he often has a hard time making friends because no one approaches him, thinking he has a bad personality.

However, Dawn added that he is now actively trying to make friends by making the first move. The rapper stated:

"It's hard to make friends because of my image. No one approaches me. They all think, 'He probably plays rough and has a bad personality.' I recently went to an event and got 20 numbers from people. I greeted them and asked for their numbers."

The rapper, known to have an infamously small appetite, further spoke about his food habits and the broccoli-and-carrot diet he tends to follow, before he busted out some dance moves to wrap up the broadcast.

Fans react to the rapper's first talk show appearance after his breakup

HyunA had recently announced her breakup with Dawn in a now-deleted social media post. The duo had been together for six years and were believed to be engaged. Though the breakup sent shockwaves among fans, they were delighted to see him talking candidly about his life on the show.

Moreover, fans were glad that he was getting offers from multiple agencies and that he was reflecting on his choices carefully. Wishing him the best for his future, fans hoped that he would get the freedom to make the music he wants and grow as an artist at his next agency.

While the rapper is yet to decide on his next label, his former girlfriend HyunA is believed to have met with representatives of Jay Park’s agency MORE VISION to discuss an exclusive contract.

