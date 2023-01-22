Meet the cast of Extreme Sisters 2023 on TLC

On Monday, January 23, 2023, TLC will premiere the second season of Extreme Sisters. The show will feature some old faces and some fresh ones as new cast members join the TLC segment that showcases sibling bonds that go beyond the usual limits of closeness.

TLC stated about the upcoming season:

"Some sister bonds are stronger than others, but these sisters take it to the extreme. Their obsession with each other is over the top, and they unapologetically refuse to change anything about the unconventional ways they live their lives."

Meet the cast of Extreme Sisters

The upcoming season of Extreme Sisters will follow the lives of Anna and Lucy, and Christina and Jessica from season 1 as they continue to do everything together and want the same thing. Joining them in season 2 are identical triplets Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia, step-sisters Ashley and Vee, and Randi and Jordan.

Anna and Lucy

The DeCinque sisters are back for another season of Extreme Sisters. They aim to be the same person and look the same, share everything and have to be together at all times. The two have been in a relationship with the same person for quite a while now. Ben, an electrical mechanic, has been in a relationship with the sisters for 11 years. The sisters discussed dating the same man in an interview with Fox News in April 2021. They also said they always tried to keep their separate boyfriends apart when they had different partners.

Christina and Jessica

The psychic sisters use energy to create their lives and believe that “spirit” led them to the show.” The two have crossed every milestone together, including getting married, getting a divorce, and having kids. In an exclusive interview with The List in 2021, the Extreme Sisters cast members stated that they’ve successfully predicted the outcome of each other’s relationships. Jessica said Christina foresaw her divorce.

In season 2, the sisters will find themselves in another predicament. Jessica thinks that because she and Christina share DNA and Christina is pregnant, the child must also be hers. However, John, Christina's partner, isn't too pleased with how involved she is.

Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia

The Staten Island Sisters are 25 years old and do everything together. The new faces of Extreme Sisters still sleep in the same bed as full-grown adults. Gamers and digital creators have their secret language as their exclusive means of communication, but that doesn’t always sit well with the other members of the family.

Ashley and Vee

The step sisters from the TLC show are here to prove that you don’t have to be related to blood to be sisters. Due to medical reasons, Ashley had to undergo surgery which resulted in a hysterectomy. However, her sister steps in when she wants to be a mother and tells her that she will become a surrogate. However, this doesn’t sit well with either of their partners, who are not on board with the idea.

The dispute between Vee, Ashley, and Ashley's partner can be seen in the trailer, and it makes Ashley's partner feel like she is once more favoring her sister over him.

Randi and Jordan

The “Country Chic Sisters” share everything and do everything together. They are dating twin brothers Daniel and Derek and enjoy going to spas together. So far, Jordan has spoken for the two of them, but things might change as Randi starts to find her voice as she gets closer to her boyfriend.

Extreme Sisters returns to screens on Monday, January 23, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

