''They're inviting us to their parties'': Abbott Elementary star Chris Perfetti opens up on the show's success

Abbott Elementary star Chris Perfetti recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he spoke about his acclaimed sitcom's success and how much it has changed his life. He said,

''People like our acting and they're inviting us to their parties. It's very cool, you know.''

He also spoke about the show winning the Golden Globe and the Critics' Choice Award and meeting Henry Winkler, among other things. Abbott Elementary is currently in its second season and has already been renewed for a third season.

Abbott Elementary star Chris Perfetti talks about the show's success, meeting Henry Winkler, and more.

Chris Perfetti told Jimmy Kimmel that Abbott Elementary is shot on a ''small, humble, two-stage set'' and spoke about the experience of attending various award shows. He said,

''We shoot out show on a very small, kind of like, humble, two-stage set and so to go to these things, you know, where everybody you've ever seen is right in front of you and everybody looks so amazing, it's like Disneyland. I'm having a blast.''

Perfetti then went on to speak about his admiration for actor Henry Winkler, who was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a television show for his performance in the HBO series Barry. He said,

''It's totally wild. And there's nobody I'd rather lose to (Golden Globe) than Henry Winkler.''

Chris Perfetti has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in Abbott Elementary as Jacob Hill. Perfetti brilliantly captures his character's awkwardness and clumsiness with stunning ease and turns his character into an extremely likable one.

Apart from Abbott Elementary, Chris Perfetti has appeared in various other movies and shows like Crossbones, In the Dark, and Looking, to name a few.

More details about Abbott Elementary's plot and cast

Abbott Elementary focuses on a second-grade teacher at a titular school in Philadelphia and her numerous challenges at work. Here's a short description of the series, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.''

The show has received high praise from various viewers and critics, thanks to its sharp writing, performances by the cast, and fascinating storyline, among various other things.

The series features Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in the lead role. Teagues is a teacher at Abbott Elementary school who tries to help her students in whatever way she can while also dealing with the various personal challenges in her life.

Quinta Brunson has received high praise from critics for her performance in the show. Brunson's other acting credits include iZombie, Single Parents, and As of Yet, to name a few. Other supporting actors include Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, and many others.

You can watch Abbott Elementary season 2 on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes