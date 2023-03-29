Create

"They turned the Pepsi logo into the Netherlands flag": The logo change by Pepsico leaves internet divided

Pepsi, the famous global beverage brand, just unveiled a new logo featuring a more simplistic design with a touch of nostalgia. The newer iteration, i.e., a revamp of the iconic Pepsi Globe to one akin to the brand's previous vintage logos, is expected to roll out in the US this fall and globally in 2024.

The original design of the logo's current representation was introduced in 2008, and there have been minor updates or optimizations over the years. Thus, the new logo will be the first significant change the brand will launch in almost 15 years, as it commemorates its 125th anniversary.

Interestingly, the design has also garnered a lot of attention on social media, with netizens posting hilarious reactions. One even compared the new logo design to that of the Netherlands flag with the brand's name plastered onto the middle.

they turned the pepsi logo into the netherlands flag 🇳🇱 twitter.com/popbase/status…

"The return to the pinnacle of Pepsi Logo": Netizens react to the change in design

As the new design surfaced on the internet, many displayed their approval for the same by comparing it with the brand's older logos. Some found the logo similar to the one from the 1980s, while others simply appreciated the simpler presentation of the brand's identity.

I HATED the “smile” logo and that 70s Diet Pepsi font.Good to see their reverting to a modernized version of their 1969-1991 look: https://t.co/5o5CEDJuRd
the new @pepsi logo looks pretty coolbut i can do better >:P https://t.co/pQMitESvlE
Pepsi has changed its logo. New one ate ngl https://t.co/O2eVzeBc0A
Pepsi updates their visual identity with a smacking new logo and quite frankly. 😮‍💨I love it, find it really bold, more fitting to the Pepsi brand also has a nice old school feel to it.What do you think? https://t.co/YCY2n57AtK
I like the new Pepsi Logo a lot more. twitter.com/PopBase/status…
am I the only one who likes the new Pepsi logo or what, I don't see anything wrong with it, I like it
Big upgrade honestly. The logo on the left is one of the worst mass market brand redesigns of the modern era. Just awful twitter.com/popbase/status…

A section of social media users also showcased their displeasure towards the change. Many who liked the current Globe design as the brand's visual identity criticized the retro design. Comparing the latest change to that of "photo edits on PowerPoint" or "a horrible modified version" of the '80s logo, here's what many tweeted:

this looks like the photo edits i used to do on powerpoint when i was 7 twitter.com/PopBase/status…
is literally a horrible modified version of the pepsi 80s logo...like that one was pretty
i love Pepsi more than Coca Cola but this new logo feels off to me... https://t.co/m9QgRmNJ56
Pepsi I will defend you until the ends of the earth but this logo is NOT it twitter.com/popbase/status…
Pepsi's new logo is a bit crap
Pepsi has a new logo... And I hate it.

Amidst all of the divisiveness over the new logo, many took the opportunity to unleash a memefest with their hilarious reactions on Twitter. Readers can check out the laugh-worthy tweets on the logo change below:

omg i love the new pepsi logo!!! 🤭🤭🤭 so so so pretty https://t.co/UrY6GRBkAn
Pepsi’s logo every 4 years! twitter.com/popbase/status… https://t.co/kvHgaa71am
they changed their logo and announced it by also trying to promote zero sugar 😭😭😭 im going to dive off a cliff head first, fearless. https://t.co/iI3pwFhAh3
The Pepsi logo comes out of the can? 🤪 twitter.com/popbase/status…
remember a simpler time, when the Pepsi Energy Fields were in balance? https://t.co/mYwFMQ9f74

Why was the logo changed?

For the uninitiated, the latest logo brings a more classic appeal with a minimalistic and retro design that rocked the brand in the 1980s and 1990s. The forthcoming design, expected to debut in the US in fall 2023, features "PEPSI" in bold style on the white stripe of the globe, happening for the first time since the logo was discontinued in 1991.

The revamp of the logo, with the use of black-colored font, is reportedly due to the brand's aim for a wider reach with the "Zero Sugar" variation of its original soft drink. The decision to bring Pepsi Zero Sugar to the forefront of its marketing strategies is seemingly a consequence of consumers' emerging craze for sugar-free beverages.

Per various studies from forums like Allied Market Research and Research and Markets, the market for sugar-free carbonated drinks is expected to grow exponentially. Even the current generation buyers are switching to alternatives with sweeteners other than sugar due to the prevalence of obesity and other complications.

Zero Sugar line has also been under the names of Diet Pepsi Max and Max variants.

