"They turned the Pepsi logo into the Netherlands flag": The logo change by Pepsico leaves internet divided

Pepsi, the famous global beverage brand, just unveiled a new logo featuring a more simplistic design with a touch of nostalgia. The newer iteration, i.e., a revamp of the iconic Pepsi Globe to one akin to the brand's previous vintage logos, is expected to roll out in the US this fall and globally in 2024.

The original design of the logo's current representation was introduced in 2008, and there have been minor updates or optimizations over the years. Thus, the new logo will be the first significant change the brand will launch in almost 15 years, as it commemorates its 125th anniversary.

Interestingly, the design has also garnered a lot of attention on social media, with netizens posting hilarious reactions. One even compared the new logo design to that of the Netherlands flag with the brand's name plastered onto the middle.

"The return to the pinnacle of Pepsi Logo": Netizens react to the change in design

As the new design surfaced on the internet, many displayed their approval for the same by comparing it with the brand's older logos. Some found the logo similar to the one from the 1980s, while others simply appreciated the simpler presentation of the brand's identity.

Timi☘️ @the_tipsybrush



I love it, find it really bold, more fitting to the Pepsi brand also has a nice old school feel to it.



What do you think? Pepsi updates their visual identity with a smacking new logo and quite frankly.I love it, find it really bold, more fitting to the Pepsi brand also has a nice old school feel to it.What do you think?

Vibreee @Vibreee am I the only one who likes the new Pepsi logo or what, I don't see anything wrong with it, I like it

A section of social media users also showcased their displeasure towards the change. Many who liked the current Globe design as the brand's visual identity criticized the retro design. Comparing the latest change to that of "photo edits on PowerPoint" or "a horrible modified version" of the '80s logo, here's what many tweeted:

danii @ruincoraline is literally a horrible modified version of the pepsi 80s logo...like that one was pretty

gentr @gentr__ i love Pepsi more than Coca Cola but this new logo feels off to me...

Fiyero @Fiyero_Rocher Pepsi's new logo is a bit crap Pepsi's new logo is a bit crap

Fabe @25000acres Pepsi has a new logo... And I hate it. Pepsi has a new logo... And I hate it.

Amidst all of the divisiveness over the new logo, many took the opportunity to unleash a memefest with their hilarious reactions on Twitter. Readers can check out the laugh-worthy tweets on the logo change below:

Ayden Wants The Old Logo Back, Pepsi @ThePepsiSwiftie im going to dive off a cliff head first, fearless. they changed their logo and announced it by also trying to promote zero sugar

victoria @thetoryverse remember a simpler time, when the Pepsi Energy Fields were in balance?

Why was the logo changed?

For the uninitiated, the latest logo brings a more classic appeal with a minimalistic and retro design that rocked the brand in the 1980s and 1990s. The forthcoming design, expected to debut in the US in fall 2023, features "PEPSI" in bold style on the white stripe of the globe, happening for the first time since the logo was discontinued in 1991.

New logo for the world-famous soft drink brand (Image via Twiter / @T_Kap)

The revamp of the logo, with the use of black-colored font, is reportedly due to the brand's aim for a wider reach with the "Zero Sugar" variation of its original soft drink. The decision to bring Pepsi Zero Sugar to the forefront of its marketing strategies is seemingly a consequence of consumers' emerging craze for sugar-free beverages.

Zero Sugar line is reportedly getting more attention with the launch of new logo (Image via Twiter / @T_Kap)

Per various studies from forums like Allied Market Research and Research and Markets, the market for sugar-free carbonated drinks is expected to grow exponentially. Even the current generation buyers are switching to alternatives with sweeteners other than sugar due to the prevalence of obesity and other complications.

Zero Sugar line has also been under the names of Diet Pepsi Max and Max variants.

