“Things aren't gonna be the same without you”: Pat Sajak’s retirement from Wheel of Fortune leaves netizens saddened

American television personality Pat Sajak left the netizens sad after he announced his retirement from the game show, Wheel of Fortune. On June 13, the 76-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to share the news with his admirers. Sajak revealed that the 41st season of the show, which will be shot in September 2023, will be his last.

Pat Sajak @PatOnWheel Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)

Calling it a "wonderful ride," Pat Sajak thanked his fans and added that he will soon reveal more information regarding his retirement from Wheel of Fortune soon.

Pat Sajak started hosting Wheel of Fortune in 1981 at the suggestion of Merv Griffin, alongside co-host Vanna White. The program is a staple of prime-time television lineups throughout the nation, generally followed up by the quiz show Jeopardy!

As of writing, it is not revealed who will replace him on the show. However, his announcement left several fans devastated, with one of them commenting:

Twitter reactions on Pat Sajak's retirement from Wheel of Fortune

After Pat Sajak's announcement about retiring from Wheel of Fortune went viral, Twitterati was sad. Several users congratulated him for his upcoming whilst being sad that a part of their "childhood" is ending.

Others hoped that Sajak enjoys his time away and takes a much-needed vacation after his exit.

Jessica Brand @JessicaDBrand @PatOnWheel Always a classic icon in my house of wonderfully dry wit and laughter. Shaped TV in a massive way! Thanks for 42 fantastic years. Congrats, hope retirement is everything and then some for you. @PatOnWheel Always a classic icon in my house of wonderfully dry wit and laughter. Shaped TV in a massive way! Thanks for 42 fantastic years. Congrats, hope retirement is everything and then some for you.

Gianluca Rizza @gianlucarizza @PatOnWheel Will miss you man, you are in my house every night. @PatOnWheel Will miss you man, you are in my house every night.

RenataBard @Renatabidness @PatOnWheel Enjoy your retirement, my friend! Too many ppl work way too much & don't get to enjoy their lives fully. @PatOnWheel Enjoy your retirement, my friend! Too many ppl work way too much & don't get to enjoy their lives fully. 💜💙💜💙

Antoine Parrish @themoe85 @PatOnWheel Thank pat for being the face of wheel of fortune for over 40 years and sad see you go but it time for retirement. Thank you for the memories. Wheel of fortune always been my favorite game show to watch. @PatOnWheel Thank pat for being the face of wheel of fortune for over 40 years and sad see you go but it time for retirement. Thank you for the memories. Wheel of fortune always been my favorite game show to watch.

Lance Johnson 🙏🇺🇸🦅❤️ @Lance2448 🏻 🏻 @PatOnWheel Thanks for being you Pat and all you have done for the game show world!! I hope you have some vacations planned!! @PatOnWheel Thanks for being you Pat and all you have done for the game show world!! I hope you have some vacations planned!!👊🏻👍🏻

🇺🇸~Dolphie~🦅✝️For We Walk ByFaith Not BySight @Dolphieness

May your retirement years be filled with more fun, witty repartees and dreams fulfilled.

Prayers and Blessings be with you. @PatOnWheel Thank you for entertaining us all these years.May your retirement years be filled with more fun, witty repartees and dreams fulfilled.Prayers and Blessings be with you. @PatOnWheel Thank you for entertaining us all these years. May your retirement years be filled with more fun, witty repartees and dreams fulfilled.Prayers and Blessings be with you.

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Old people seeing Pat Sajak leave Wheel of Fortune Old people seeing Pat Sajak leave Wheel of Fortune https://t.co/XNE9DHY9Kn

Pat Sajak was working as a weatherman at Los Angeles KNBC before he got offered a job at Wheel of Fortune by its creator to host the daytime version of the game show. He was joined by Vanna White in 1983 and the duo became a staple in the American household. It still remains one of the most popular shows on television.

As per Hollywood Reporter Sajak will serve as a consultant to the show for three years, after his on-camera exit. In a statement issued to the publication by the Wheel of Fortune producer, executive vp game shows at Sony Pictures Television, Suzanne Prete said:

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family.”

According to the Internet Movie Database, Pat Sajak has been awarded three Daytime Emmy Awards in the category of outstanding game show host (1993, 1997, 1998). Additionally, he was honored with a lifetime achievement award in 2011.

On the personal front, Sajak tied the knot twice. He first got married to Sherrill Sajak in 1979. However, they got divorced in 1986. He then tied the knot to Lesly Brown in 1989. Together, they share two kids, Maggie Sajak and Patrick Michael James Sajak.

