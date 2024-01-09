Third Eye Blind Summer Gods 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American alt-rockers Third Eye Blind have announced the fourth edition of their Summer Gods Tour. Set to kick off on June 8, 2024, in Spokane, the 37-date tour will see the band perform throughout the United States until early August. The band took to their official social media accounts to reveal the tour dates on January 8, 2024.

The tour will also see performances by special guests Yellowcard and ARIZONA. The announcement also came with the following statement by Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins:

“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is—that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever. We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait.”

Tickets for Third Eye Blind's 2024 Summer Gods Tour will be available for presale on Tuesday, January 9. The general sale will open on Friday, January 12, at 10 am local time on the band's official website. According to LiveNation, the presale code will be available for Citi members, with additional presales set to begin throughout the week.

Third Eye Blind's Summer Gods Tour will begin in Spokane and end in Houston

The tour will have stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin, and more before wrapping up in Houston, Texas on August 3, 2024. Since the band's last studio album was 2021’s Our Bande Apart, the setlist is expected to consist of mostly older material from their classic records beginning in the late 90s.

Meanwhile, the tour's special guest bands had new releases in 2023. Yellowcard released their Childhood Eyes EP, and ARIZONA dropped a self-titled album.

Yellowcard's lead vocalist Ryan Key had this to say about the influence of Third Eye Blind on their music:

“Third Eye Blind self-titled is a masterclass in songwriting that blew all of our minds when it was released in 1997. As ’90s kids we were gifted with so much incredible music in our formative years and we are all such massive fans of the band because of that record. It doesn’t feel real yet that we will be sharing the stage with one of our all time favorite bands every night this summer.”

The dates and venues of Third Eye Blind's Summer Gods Tour 2024

June 8: Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

June 9: Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

June 13: Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

June 14: Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 15: Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 20: Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

June 21: Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22: Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas

June 25: West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

June 26: Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 28: Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 29: St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

June 30: Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

July 2: Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 3: Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 5: Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

July 6: Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

July 7: Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 9: Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 11: Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

July 12: Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 13: Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

July 14: Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16: Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 18: Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 19: Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 20: Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 21: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 23: Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

July 25: Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 26: Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

July 27: Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 28: Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 31: Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

August 1: Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 2: Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 3: Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Before their tour begins, the band will perform on day two of the Innings Festival Arizona 2024 alongside acts like Hozier and Macklemore.

They will also hold a concert at Yakama Nation Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington, on April 12. Third Eye Blind will also perform live on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday, January 10, followed by an interview.

Formed in 1993 in San Francisco, California, Third Eye Blind has sold over 12 million records worldwide. Their self-titled debut album from 1997 has been certified platinum six times. With their expansive tour set to begin in June, fans can be sure to catch them performing classics like Semi-Charmed Life, Jumper, and How's It Going to Be.