"This is the best day of my life": Twitter explodes as Disney+ reportedly renews Ms. Marvel for season 2

According to recent reports from CBR, Disney+ has reportedly renewed Ms. Marvel. The reveal came from scooper Daniel Richtman (obtained via CBR). While neither Marvel nor Disney have confirmed the news as yet, that has not stopped fans from expressing their excitement on social media.

Ever since reports about the show's renewal came out, many fans on Twitter have recorded their unbridled excitement for the second season. One user even wrote that the day of the renewal announcement "is the best day" of their life.

Season 1 of Ms. Marvel made its debut on Disney+ on June 8, 2022, and ran till July 13, 2022. With the 6-episode season receiving highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on a potential Season 2.

Fans go berserk as Disney+ reportedly greenlights Ms. Marvel season 2

Several Marvel fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Ms. Marvel reportedly being renewed for a second season. The reactions were overall positive, with some users suggesting some changes to the storyline in the upcoming season. Others plainly expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming season.

Trevor Ashman @kiwi4you @Zay22724337 @Jaydon14952696 @_CharlesMurphy I think so as well. Season 2 will be even better with more of Ms Marvel @Zay22724337 @Jaydon14952696 @_CharlesMurphy I think so as well. Season 2 will be even better with more of Ms Marvel 😁

Pikminn @PikminnReal #MsMarvel greenlit season 2? Kinda excited about this announcement, I really liked kamalas family and I think they could do some great things with Bruno and Nakia. But Jesus PLEASE have something better then the clandestines, they were a bad villain and having dmge control #MsMarvel greenlit season 2? Kinda excited about this announcement, I really liked kamalas family and I think they could do some great things with Bruno and Nakia. But Jesus PLEASE have something better then the clandestines, they were a bad villain and having dmge control

p. @qamalakhan 🥰 Heard Ms. Marvel got a Season 2 Heard Ms. Marvel got a Season 2 😭🥰

In brief, about Season 1 of Ms. Marvel

The show revolves around its titular character, Kamala Khan, a teenage girl who is a Captain Marvel fan and one day gains superpowers mysteriously. The official synopsis of the series, as per Disney, reads:

''Ms. Marvel is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?''

The series garnered widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its strong writing, characterization, and entertaining plot. One of the most striking aspects of the story was its exploration of the devastating story of the Partition of India, which was depicted extensively in the fourth episode of the show, titled Seeing Red.

The episode received highly positive reviews from fans and critics, with many rating it as the best episode of the show. With the show ending on an agonizing cliffhanger, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out if a season 2 does come out.

The show features debutant Iman Vellani in the titular role. Vellani's performance as Kamala Khan is one of the biggest highlights of the series. The Pakistan-born Canadian star received unanimous praise from critics and viewers for her performance in the lead role.

Starring alongside Vellani are:

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Aramis Knight as Kareem

The series also features several memorable cameos, most notably from popular Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who portrays the character of Waleed.

Ms. Marvel is helmed by noted comedian and writer, Bisha K. Ali, who's known for her work on Loki, as well as Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Ms. Marvel is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

