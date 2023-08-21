“This is crazy.”: RHOA fans react to Shereé Whitfield's ex-husband Bob's shocking revelation in season 15 episode 15

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA)'s season 15 episode 15 ended with drama, controversy, feuds, and some big revelations. Shereé Whitfield's ex-husband, Bob Whitfield, appeared at Kairo's daughter Mecca's party during this episode of the show, RHOA.

In her personal confession, Sheree shared the following about her current status with her ex-husband Bob as he made his entrance at the party.

"Back in the day, I felt like I was a single mom because my ex-husband was busy — he was a four-time professional football player — but Bob is involved in Mecca's life. This is his first grandbaby and I'm so, so happy about that."

Expand Tweet

Additionally, she mentioned how she and Bob have worked on their issues and are in a good place now. Martell Holt, her current partner, is also someone she wants Bob to meet.

"This is his first time meeting Martell. And it's important to have my kids see us all together, we get along, we're good."

As everyone gathered for pictures during the party, Bob was seen with a girl he later revealed to be Candice, his daughter. RHOA fans have been sharing their reactions on social media following the release of this episode, expressing their shock at hearing this news.

Expand Tweet

RHOA cast member Shereé Whitfield's take on Bob's big revelation

Shereé Whitfield and Bob Whitfield married in 2000, and have two children, Cairo and Kaleigh. As a result of some differences, the couple separated in 2007. During her appearance on WWHL in July 2022, Shereé Whitfield revealed that she was dating someone.

Following this, Shereé Whitfield stated on WWHL in April 2023 that Martel is the one she is currently with, and she doesn't want to label her relationship with Holt. Known for his appearance on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Holt is a TV personality, influencer, author, and entrepreneur.

Shereé Whitfield was shocked when she heard about Bob's daughter Candice, and shared the following during a personal confession:

"Before we got married, Bob said he had two kids. We then had two more kids. So 26 years later, come to find out he has three kids."

Additionally, Candice mentioned the following:

"I've gotten a chance to be at some family events with Kairo and Kaleigh so they've been really good to me."

Besides Shereé Whitfield, other cast members from the show also shared their shocking reactions, as Kandi Burruss mentioned:

"I have known Bob since I was 19 years old. I didn't know he had a secret child, so this is news to me."

As a result, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, with some stating that this shouldn't matter to Shereé Whitfield because they're no longer together. Others claim that Sheree already knew about this and was acting shocked at the party.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, according to the synopsis of episode 15 of RHOA, titled Sip & Spill... Tea, here are the details:

“Sheree plans an over-the-top "Sip & See" to introduce her friends to her glam baby, Mecca, and discovers a decades-old family secret; Marlo hosts an event to honor those who've been through the foster care system.”

A new episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA)'s season 15 will be released on August 27, 2023 on Bravo.