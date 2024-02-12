"This is extremely disrespectful": Hillary Clinton criticized online for addressing Travis Kelce as "Taylor's boyfriend" in congratulatory message

The Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, and funnily enough, it resulted in former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton receiving a lot of backlash for her congratulatory message. In her tweet, Clinton congratulated the Chiefs community along with Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce, who she referred to as "Taylor's boyfriend".

Even though, she probably meant it as a joke, the comments made by former President Bill Clinton's wife did not sit well with a lot of social media users who thought it was extremely "disrespectful" towards both the Chiefs and Travis Kelce. One X user commented:

Social media users criticized Hillary's comments (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Netizens troll Hillary Clinton by calling her "Bill's wife"

The end of this NFL season was marked with a thrilling Super Bowl LVIII which saw the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious over the San Francisco 49ers. The game hit a 19-19 stalemate in regulation time, but Brock Purdy and co. were no match for Patrick Mahomes and his men as they marched on to yet another ring with the Overtime scoreline finishing 25-22.

Taylor Swift did not miss a beat as she once again joined Blake Lively and Ice Spice in the stands to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. After the game, an emotional Kelce and Swift could be seen embracing each other and sharing a passionate kiss.

However, throughout all the drama, it is Hillary Clinton that's getting the backlash. The former United States Secretary of State took to X to congratulate the Chief's team along with what seemed like a light-hearted joke. Hillary Clinton tweeted:

"Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend—and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community! 💕🏈"

Hillary Clinton's tweet went viral, amassing over 6.3 million views, at the time of writing this article. Many users did not take too kindly to the former failed Democratic presidential nominee's tweet. Many could not even believe that the tweet was actually real and not from a troll account.

People criticized Clinton for disrespecting Travis Kelce. Netizens thought that the tweet was lame and cringed. People also brought up Clinton's election loss against Donald Trump with some perpetuating the narrative that the Super Bowl was rigged and Clinton was a Satanist. A few social media users took the same jab right back at Clinton by calling her "Bill's wife".

Here are a few X reactions to Hillary Clinton's tweet:

It was not just Hillary Clinton who put out a viral Super Bowl-related social media post. President Joe Biden's Instagram post seemingly congratulating the Chiefs also blew up. Biden captioned his post along with a picture of his Dark Brandon avatar with laser eyes:

"Just like we drew it up, @Chiefs"

The post went viral, amassing over 504,000 likes at the time of writing this article. The President seems to be trolling and ironically playing into the infamous narrative that the Super Bowl was rigged.

This year's Super Bowl will also go down in history for pitting Taylor Swift fans against a lot of people who were not huge fans of the singer, which resulted in the triumphant victory of the former.

