''This is not a joke'': Fans demand Anne Hathaway in new Princess Diaries sequel

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is reportedly set to develop a new Princess Diaries film. According to the publication, Aadrita Mukerji will write the script for the movie, which is expected to pick up the story from the previous installment's conclusion.

Anne Hathaway, who starred in the lead roles in The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement, hasn't been confirmed for the movie, although she has reportedly expressed her interest in the film previously.

Although fans on Twitter seemed happy about the new film announcement, many have been demanding Anne Hathaway's return to the film. One user said that Disney ''needs to cut a big check and pay Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, and Chris Pine,'' and that ''this is not a joke.''

j. @INEJSKNlVES need disney to cut a big check and pay anne hathaway, julie andrews and chris pine whatever they have to in order to make them come back for princess diaries 3 this is not a joke this is my life need disney to cut a big check and pay anne hathaway, julie andrews and chris pine whatever they have to in order to make them come back for princess diaries 3 this is not a joke this is my life

Netizens say The Princess Diaries sequel is not possible without Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews

Several fans took to Twitter to express their views on the new sequel to The Princess Diaries. However, many have been vocal about their demand for Anne Hathaway's return to the film.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

AspiritedpandaBlog @K_Nicole_Clark Gosh Disney! Why have a Princess Diaries 3 without Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrew! That movie was my childhood and idk if I’d watch the movie when it premieres. Gosh Disney! Why have a Princess Diaries 3 without Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrew! That movie was my childhood and idk if I’d watch the movie when it premieres.

✨Ruby Lo✨ @Shes_RuRuu The Princess Diaries 3 was finally given the okay to be made! I need Anne Hathaway to confirm she’s returning to the series though! 🥺 The Princess Diaries 3 was finally given the okay to be made! I need Anne Hathaway to confirm she’s returning to the series though! 🥺

ً @filmwhr i would be so loud about the princess diaries 3 if they brought back anne and c. pine i would be so loud about the princess diaries 3 if they brought back anne and c. pine

j. @INEJSKNlVES need disney to cut a big check and pay anne hathaway, julie andrews and chris pine whatever they have to in order to make them come back for princess diaries 3 this is not a joke this is my life need disney to cut a big check and pay anne hathaway, julie andrews and chris pine whatever they have to in order to make them come back for princess diaries 3 this is not a joke this is my life

alexa ✨️ NINA'S DAY 🥳 @winchdeann if princess diaries 3 doesn't have Anne Hathaway, Chris Pine, and Julie Andrews in it then I don't want it if princess diaries 3 doesn't have Anne Hathaway, Chris Pine, and Julie Andrews in it then I don't want it

yarn @scorbleeo Hear me out, Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway, Chris Pine and Hector Elizondo back in Princess Diaries 3. Otherwise, no thank you. Hear me out, Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway, Chris Pine and Hector Elizondo back in Princess Diaries 3. Otherwise, no thank you.

Aísela L’Orac @Aisela_Lorac If Chris and Anne aren’t in Princess Diaries 3, then I proclaim this with the utmost respect “I don’t want it.” So empty out your pockets Disney start making those negotiations If Chris and Anne aren’t in Princess Diaries 3, then I proclaim this with the utmost respect “I don’t want it.” So empty out your pockets Disney start making those negotiations

Crazy Fangirl @marianalizett24 If Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews don’t come back then there is no princess diaries 3 If Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews don’t come back then there is no princess diaries 3

Isabelle-Geneva @Isabelle_Geneva PRINCESS DIARIES 3?!?!? You better add as many zeros as Anne wants. Make it happen. I’m serious, don’t play with me. PRINCESS DIARIES 3?!?!? You better add as many zeros as Anne wants. Make it happen. I’m serious, don’t play with me. https://t.co/2aOdSOJESK

Anne Hathaway played the role of Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and its sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. She received high praise from critics and fans for her performance, and it is considered one of her most iconic roles in films. Hathaway's other memorable movies include The Devil Wears Prada, The Intern, Love & Other Drugs, and many more.

The producer of the first two Princess Diaries films, Debra Martin Chase, will also be producing the upcoming movie, while noted screenwriter Melissa Stack serves as an executive producer for the film. Details about the plot are currently being kept under tight wraps. A release date for the project has also not been confirmed.

More details about The Princess Diaries movies

The first film of the series was released in 2001 and tells the story of a teenage girl who discovers that she is the princess of a European kingdom, following which her life changes completely. Here's a brief synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Shy San Francisco teenager Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) is thrown for a loop when, from out of the blue, she learns the astonishing news that she's a real-life princess! As the heir apparent to the crown of the small European principality of Genovia, Mia begins a comical journey toward the throne when her strict and formidable grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), shows up to give her princess lessons."

The movie is an adaptation of noted author Meg Cabot's novel of the same name. It turned out to be a surprise hit and impressed critics, thanks to Hathaway's performance, and the entertaining storyline.

The sequel was released in 2004 and continues the story of protagonist Mia Thermopolis five years after the events portrayed in the first movie. Although the film was commercially successful, it couldn't garner the same critical acclaim as the original movie.

Both movies are directed by Garry Marshall. The films star Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, and Héctor Elizondo, among many others, in crucial roles.

Poll : 0 votes