"He's racist": Big Brother Fans slam Kyle claiming he was racist and are happy he's evicted

CBS' Big Brother Season 24 aired a shocking episode on Thursday night. Over the past few days, ever since Kyle was exposed, he's been under the spotlight. However, tonight, his journey came to an end after he was evicted.

While a few fans were disappointed with his elimination, most were happy and thought he was a racist based on his comments during the show.

Kyle drew the wrong kind of attention after he made fun of his co-contestant's Brazilian accent. That wasn't all, the Big Brother star also claimed another contestant's hat looked like it belonged to a Filipino rice farmer. Furthermore, he made a blunder when he claimed there was a BIPOC alliance forming in the house.

Although Kyle didn't directly call for a 'white alliance', he did tell four of his white co-contestants,

“I’m sorry but after the Cookout, uniting under one common cause which was race that has to play into my thought process moving forward in the game.”

Michel and Brittany who Kyle had spoken to, decided to expose him. The duo confided in Monte and Taylor. When Kyle got to know that word had spread about his controversial comments, he broke down. Furthermore, Kyle's insensitive comments were the reason he was evicted out of the show.

Episode 25 of Big Brother featured Kyle feeling alone before his elimination. After he was exposed, even his girlfriend on the show, Alyssa, broke up with him. Prior to his elimination, Kyle went to the diary room. He went on to tell the camera that he never thought “the hint of race” would become an issue.

After watching Kyle break down, there were fans who felt like he was the victim and that the 29-year-old did nothing wrong. However, many fans didn't like what he said and called him out, claiming the Big Brother star was a racist.

Fans condemn Kyle deeming him racist and claiming they're glad he was eliminated in Big Brother

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Kyle was racist and that he deserved to be evicted. Some fans also claimed that there was more that Kyle might have said but the show may have edited it out.

julia @aychaizyay it's very weird the way these people want to defend Kyle, when he is legitimately just not a great person. the way he has treated Alyssa has been very very yucky. you're all outing yourselves as racist AND sexist sympathizers. have fun! #bb24 it's very weird the way these people want to defend Kyle, when he is legitimately just not a great person. the way he has treated Alyssa has been very very yucky. you're all outing yourselves as racist AND sexist sympathizers. have fun! #bb24

Mere Watts @RealityTVfanGrl Everyone keep saying they love Kyle as a person… as if he was only racist in the GAME, but in his REAL life, he’s different. BLACK PEOPLE WAKE UP!!! Any and all racism@is PERSONAL and we are allowed to digest it as so!!! #bb24 Everyone keep saying they love Kyle as a person… as if he was only racist in the GAME, but in his REAL life, he’s different. BLACK PEOPLE WAKE UP!!! Any and all racism@is PERSONAL and we are allowed to digest it as so!!! #bb24

BB24 Polls & Updates @BigBrotherNoms



This sets a precedent that people who bring attention to racism on Big Brother will be villainized more than the people who were actually engaging in racist behavior. At the end of the day I’m pissed off that Michael got a worse edit than Kyle.This sets a precedent that people who bring attention to racism on Big Brother will be villainized more than the people who were actually engaging in racist behavior. #bb24 At the end of the day I’m pissed off that Michael got a worse edit than Kyle. This sets a precedent that people who bring attention to racism on Big Brother will be villainized more than the people who were actually engaging in racist behavior. #bb24

𝘼𝙢𝙞𝙧 @paulsfifthvote twitter.com/iamyourhomegir… Alison Tucker @iamyourhomegirl #bigbrother twitter.com/kandieapple/st… Same. Watched all 24 and this will be the last episode. #bb24 Same. Watched all 24 and this will be the last episode. #bb24 #bigbrother twitter.com/kandieapple/st… Tell that to Kyle, the guy who literally made it about race. The episode is simply showing that. If facing the uncomfortable truth about racial bias and how it affects others is such an obnoxious scenario for you, then maybe you’re just racist #BB24 Tell that to Kyle, the guy who literally made it about race. The episode is simply showing that. If facing the uncomfortable truth about racial bias and how it affects others is such an obnoxious scenario for you, then maybe you’re just racist #BB24 twitter.com/iamyourhomegir…

𝔭𝔢𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔧𝔬 @aceofzo

Kyle got dumped the same week on national television

Kyle got evicted the same week



3 for 3, I love to see it #BB24 Kyle got outted for being a racistKyle got dumped the same week on national televisionKyle got evicted the same week3 for 3, I love to see it Kyle got outted for being a racistKyle got dumped the same week on national television Kyle got evicted the same week3 for 3, I love to see it 😂 #BB24

a_sad_Twins_fan😭 @lisa75879483 Is big brother production being racist by not showing everything? They edited Kyle so well and left so much out many causals are calling Taylor racist. Unreal. #BB24 Is big brother production being racist by not showing everything? They edited Kyle so well and left so much out many causals are calling Taylor racist. Unreal. #BB24

Kristie 🖤✨ @krislee__242



People defending him: He isn't racist!!! He's just a kid!! His heart is pure!!!!! Kyle: My ideas were based on race.People defending him: He isn't racist!!! He's just a kid!! His heart is pure!!!!! #bb24 Kyle: My ideas were based on race. People defending him: He isn't racist!!! He's just a kid!! His heart is pure!!!!! #bb24 https://t.co/mxbDp4yoP3

josh @jkirsh_ The edit of Kyle on tonight’s episode is literally so trash. This man is a racist POS. Period. #BB24 The edit of Kyle on tonight’s episode is literally so trash. This man is a racist POS. Period. #BB24

Here's more information on what happened on Big Brother Season 24, Episode 25

After being exposed, Kyle decided to apologize to Monte and Taylor for his actions. Kyle admitted to living a sheltered life and claimed that it was the reason he had an "unconscious bias." The contestants momentarily felt sad for Kyle.

After his eviction, Kyle, during his confessional, said,

"I’m an imperfect person trying to get better and that’s what I hope to do. I understand where my game is at. I made a lot of mistakes in the last 50 days.”

Kyle also told the host that when he spoke about the Cookout, it didn't strike him that it would blow up. He said,

“It didn’t click in my mind. I realized how terrible that was and I should have realized it from the start. I apologize to everyone watching.”

Big Brother airs everyday only on CBS at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

