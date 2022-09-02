"He's racist": Big Brother Fans slam Kyle claiming he was racist and are happy he's evicted

CBS' Big Brother Season 24 aired a shocking episode on Thursday night. Over the past few days, ever since Kyle was exposed, he's been under the spotlight. However, tonight, his journey came to an end after he was evicted.
While a few fans were disappointed with his elimination, most were happy and thought he was a racist based on his comments during the show.
Kyle drew the wrong kind of attention after he made fun of his co-contestant's Brazilian accent. That wasn't all, the Big Brother star also claimed another contestant's hat looked like it belonged to a Filipino rice farmer. Furthermore, he made a blunder when he claimed there was a BIPOC alliance forming in the house.
Although Kyle didn't directly call for a 'white alliance', he did tell four of his white co-contestants,
“I’m sorry but after the Cookout, uniting under one common cause which was race that has to play into my thought process moving forward in the game.”
Michel and Brittany who Kyle had spoken to, decided to expose him. The duo confided in Monte and Taylor. When Kyle got to know that word had spread about his controversial comments, he broke down. Furthermore, Kyle's insensitive comments were the reason he was evicted out of the show.
Episode 25 of Big Brother featured Kyle feeling alone before his elimination. After he was exposed, even his girlfriend on the show, Alyssa, broke up with him. Prior to his elimination, Kyle went to the diary room. He went on to tell the camera that he never thought “the hint of race” would become an issue.
After watching Kyle break down, there were fans who felt like he was the victim and that the 29-year-old did nothing wrong. However, many fans didn't like what he said and called him out, claiming the Big Brother star was a racist.
Fans condemn Kyle deeming him racist and claiming they're glad he was eliminated in Big Brother
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Kyle was racist and that he deserved to be evicted. Some fans also claimed that there was more that Kyle might have said but the show may have edited it out.
Here's more information on what happened on Big Brother Season 24, Episode 25
After being exposed, Kyle decided to apologize to Monte and Taylor for his actions. Kyle admitted to living a sheltered life and claimed that it was the reason he had an "unconscious bias." The contestants momentarily felt sad for Kyle.
After his eviction, Kyle, during his confessional, said,
"I’m an imperfect person trying to get better and that’s what I hope to do. I understand where my game is at. I made a lot of mistakes in the last 50 days.”
Kyle also told the host that when he spoke about the Cookout, it didn't strike him that it would blow up. He said,
“It didn’t click in my mind. I realized how terrible that was and I should have realized it from the start. I apologize to everyone watching.”
Big Brother airs everyday only on CBS at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.