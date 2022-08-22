"Definitely would’ve taken a shower before heading to Dyre Fest": Big Brother fans shocked after seeing the difference between Dyre Fest and Big Brochella

Tonight on Big Brother, Terrance and Michael chose their teams. Michael became the HOH of the inner house the previous week, making Terrance the HOH of the outer backyard. Terrance picked Turner, Alyssa, Kyle, and Monte for his team.

While the Big Brochella team members enjoyed a pizza fest and slept on comfortable beds, the Dyre Fest contestants were shocked upon seeing their living conditions for the week. The five members were given old outdoor furniture, a small outdoor kitchenette, port-a-potties, an outdoor shower, and mattresses that were placed outside.

Even the backdrop of the confession booth was considered to be cheap and disliked by viewers. Big Brother fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Princess Consuela BH @_BGoode_ #bb24 Definitely would’ve taken a shower before heading to Dyre Fest Definitely would’ve taken a shower before heading to Dyre Fest 😭 #bb24

Big Brother fans slam showmakers for the living conditions at Dyre Fest

Big Brother fans were shocked to see the groceries given to the team members and their living conditions. Here's what they had to say:

Z @bluephillyy Look how ghetto the background is #bb24 Look how ghetto the background is #bb24

Edddy @edwardpeguero1 #bb24 Lmfaooo they scammed tf out them with dyrefest Lmfaooo they scammed tf out them with dyrefest 💀 #bb24

DutchRealityfan #teamjaylor @Dutchbbfan joseph we wish you all the best #bb24 Is gonna be a hard weekjoseph we wish you all the best Is gonna be a hard week😭🙏 joseph we wish you all the best❤️🙏 #bb24 https://t.co/OIzubuTdWC

chelsea @evctionight dyre fest diary room had one dollar and a dream #bb24 dyre fest diary room had one dollar and a dream #bb24

A quick recap of Big Brother Season 24 Episode 18

Last week on Big Brother, Taylor asked Terrence to win the veto round so that she could put Monte up for eviction instead of him. However, Terrence did not believe Taylor because he felt that she had a secret alliance with Monte.

Joseph and Kyle created a fake alliance with Alyssa, Indy, and Jasmine and called their group the Five Swatters. Terrence thought of using his veto power to uncover Taylor’s truth and told Joseph about it, but Joseph informed Taylor about the same. oseph told Taylor that he would put himself up for elimination in such a scenario, strengthening their bond.

Michael said Joseph’s plan was not good enough, and he felt it wouldn't help anyone. When it came to the veto players, Taylor chose Alyssa, Terrance picked Jasmine, and Indy chose Kyle. This made Indy the eventual target.

Monte called Indy to inform him that he had to be present. Last week’s veto competition was called Punkaroo, and the players participated in a punk festival by playing the world’s biggest guitar. The contestants would have to bounce a ball down the neck of the instrument during different rounds of the competition.

After each round, the players with the lowest score were eliminated, but the ones with the highest could take the grand prize and smash the guitar. Terrance was eliminated first and smashed his guitar. He also got the power of veto.

Indy received the punishment of getting tattooed but exchanged it with Terrance. After the third round, Taylor received a trip to London as the prize. Alyssa was later punished and had to be chained, but she traded it with Taylor for a trip to London.

Jasmine won $5,000, and Kyle got Punkitard, which he later traded with Indy to win the veto. The host also announced a split house twist. Julie informed viewers that the house would be split into two parts, leading to two HOHs and two evictions.

After the competition, Michael became the HOH of the Big Brochella indoor group, and Terrance became the HOH of the Dyre Fest outdoor group.

Big Brother airs new episodes on CBS every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

