What did Daniel Durston and other evicted contestants of Big Brother 24 say about Taylor Hale post eliminations?

Big Brother Season 24 contestant Daniel Durston was evicted from the house on August 11. Five days later, on August 16, he shared a message on Instagram, asking for an apology from anyone he might have "offended or triggered" by his words and actions.

This was in connection with how he treated Taylor Hale - a woman of color - on the show. In one episode, had yelled at her when she got into a tiff with Nicole Layog and Paloma Aguilar.

In his social media post, Daniel requested a private one-on-one conversation with Taylor once the season was over.

After his eviction, in an interview with US Weekly, Daniel revealed:

"Any little reason I may have for it is not justified or validated. So watching it back is huge for me, literally taking notes and looking forward to speaking with Taylor is my priority. And if I offended anyone on the outside world, I will approach that as well."

He further added that he did not apologize to Taylor in the Big Brother house because he had pledged his loyalty to someone (referring to Layog), and was afraid that things might get worse for him if he addressed the issue at the house.

During the Bestie Twist challenge, Layog had accused Taylor Hale of treating her in a passive aggressive manner.

Durston is the latest to join a string of other evicted contestants who have also voiced their opinion about Taylor Hale's treatment on Big Brother.

What did other evicted contestants from Big Brother 24 have to say about Taylor Hale's treatment on the show?

1) Ameerah Jones

Ameerah was a part of the Girls’ Girls alliance in the Big Brother house, which excluded Taylor from the very beginning. During her interview with US Weekly, she said:

"I have to admit that there was definitely some things that I said as well as other people in the house that probably shouldn’t have been said."

Even though Ameerah pointed out that Taylor did say lot of snarky things to the cast in the beginning, she also admitted that the latter did not deserve the rude treatment meted out to her.

Ameerah blamed the whole thing on the mob mentality and said that it started small but "just kept snowballing."

2) Joe Pucciarelli

Joe did not fight with Taylor but said in a live feed that Taylor would "blow up" if she was ever up for eviction. He also revealed that despite having Big Brother live feed 24*7, the show was just like TV episodes , which meant that the producer could show the viewers anything they wanted.

3) Nicole Layog

Nicole said that wanted to be open about the whole situation. While she did apologize for some of the things she had said, she also believed that she needed to rewatch the Big Brother episodes to reflect back on her time in the house, before responding to accusations of being rude.

During her US Weekly interview, Nicole said:

"I know I messed up. I mean, I know that I’ve said things that are inappropriate, and I also know that I have brought it to her attention."

4) Paloma Aguilar

In a Tik-Tok video, Paloma Aguilar claimed that she was bullied by Taylor and said that the latter had made a remark on how she looked in the shower. She also accused Taylor of making a condescending comment and said that her behavior against Taylor was simply a reaction to her being bullied in front of the camera and had nothing to do with race.

Paloma told US Weekly in an interview:

"Bro, I've tried to be compassionate toward her. She’s such a bitch to me. She has not talked game to any of the girls."

Paloma and Taylor eventually got over their rift and even became friends later on.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS tri-weekly, on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

