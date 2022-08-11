"Terrance goes whatever way the wind blows": Fans slam Terrance for forming an alliance with Daniel on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The episode saw the contestants compete in the Power of Veto (PoV) competition and put their best foot forward to keep themselves safe during a crucial week in the competition. However, some major powerplays were able to change the dynamic among the houseguests.

On this week's episode of Big Brother, Terrance (despite being a part of the Festie Bestie team of Monte and Joseph) aligned with Daniel to evict Monte from the competition. As the team was up on the chopping block, Terrance realized that he was in danger of going home and made a plan with Daniel.

However, fans were unimpressed with Terrance's game. One tweeted:

After Terrance, Monte and Joseph were up on the chopping block, it was essential for Terrance to save himself from a potential eviction. He collaborated with Daniel, who was also at risk of elimination and planned to evict Monte. Terrance confessed that Daniel was a "dope" player and could work with him to evict one of the strongest threats in the house.

Terrance and Daniel connected over their "experiences in entertainment" and strategized the different ways by which they could evict Monte. Either Terrance could play poorly in the PoV competition or convince Michael to keep the nominations the same if Monte, Joseph, and Terrance lost the competition.

Fans were unimpressed with Terrance's game as Daniel had previously nominated him for eviction. They took to social media to express their disappointment.

Princess Consuela BH @_BGoode_ Why does Terrance want to work with people who’ve voted him out AND the a person who nominated him for elimination. Bat shit crazy #bb24 Why does Terrance want to work with people who’ve voted him out AND the a person who nominated him for elimination. Bat shit crazy #bb24

Brayam Perez @brayamperez_ ISNT THIS SAME MAN WHO TIRED EVICTING YOU TERRANCE????!?? HUHHHHH #BB24 ISNT THIS SAME MAN WHO TIRED EVICTING YOU TERRANCE????!?? HUHHHHH #BB24

BBBurner @BBBurner42 Damn, Terrance, I used to like you. I’ve been hoping all these damn Daniel convos have been strategy and not allegiance 🙄 #BB24 Damn, Terrance, I used to like you. I’ve been hoping all these damn Daniel convos have been strategy and not allegiance 🙄 #BB24

🐯💜 @2cool4youzz Out of all the houseguests, Terrance is the one that puzzles me the most #bb24 Out of all the houseguests, Terrance is the one that puzzles me the most #bb24

Krystal @Krystalliz__ No Terrance you haven’t won anything and I’m betting you’ll keep a running streak #BB24 No Terrance you haven’t won anything and I’m betting you’ll keep a running streak #BB24

Diana Nosa @NosaDiana Terrance really thinks he runs this game. His delusion is hilarious. #bb24 Terrance really thinks he runs this game. His delusion is hilarious. #bb24

A quick preview of Big Brother Season 24 Episode 13

After Nicole's eviction, Daniel was left alone in the Big Brother house to fend for himself. He didn't take the news of his only friend and Top 2 Rogue Rat alliance member's elimination well. Daniel had an emotional outburst, accusing Alyssa, Jasmine, and Indy of voting against Nicole.

Daniel then confronted Monte about hatching a concrete plan to evict Nicole. He confessed that Monte and Michael were the frontrunners to win the competition. Soon after, he lashed out at the former in front of the other houseguests and blamed him for lying to evict Taylor. However, Daniel was unaware of the Leftovers Alliance and couldn't stay calm.

For the Head of Household (HoH) challenge on Big Brother, Daniel had to put his best foot forward in order to win the title and dominate the game that week. However, he fell short by a few seconds. Michael took over and won the challenge, making him the HoH for the week. This would also keep him and his Festie Bestie Brittany safe from eviction.

It was all up to Michael to nominate a Fesite Bestie team for eviction. He revealed that as the one holding the power, he would do what was best for his game in the long run. He also discussed a plan with Brittany. Although both recognized that it was essential to backdoor Daniel next, they were skeptical about whether it was the best move, considering they could use their power to plan a major move.

Meanwhile, Monte, Joseph, and Terrance volunteered to go up for eviction in an attempt to backdoor Daniel and dominate with the Leftovers Alliance. This would enable more players from the alliance to play in the PoV competition, and they could use the opportunity to evict Terrance in the worst-case scenario.

Big Brother contestant Turner tried to convince Michael to put him and Jasmine on the block, but the HoH insisted on going with the original plan so he could have either Daniel or Monte up for eviction. Daniel convinced Michael that he could be used to benefit the latter's game.

Ahead of the nominations, Fesite Bestie pair Michael and Brittany discussed their plans once again. While they realized that they could side with the alliance to backdoor Daniel, they also thought it would be best to eliminate more serious threats like Monte or Joseph.

As planned, Michael put Monte, Joseph, and Terrance up for eviction. While the ones nominated thought of it as a good sign, Michael ended the episode on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers looking for answers regarding his final decision.

Season 24 of the hit reality competition has been extremely popular with viewers. Since the Leftovers Alliance was formed, members Kyle, Monte, Joseph, Michael, Brittany, and Taylor have been creating major blindsides during evictions. Readers can keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

