What was Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges’ first reality show together? TV stars set to appear in Celebrity Beef Episode 3

Celebrity Beef Episode 3 will see in the E! culinary boxing ring two celebrities who have previously had a big blowout on screen. In the upcoming episode, Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges will go head to head to cook a better meal. Although the two have resolved their issues, it'll be interesting to see who impresses the host and judge, Joel McHale.

The game's objective is simple; celebrities get to resolve their beef while cooking mouth-watering dishes and winning some money for charity along the way. To add fuel to the fire, the Community actor and comedian will continue to throw twists and turns their way.

A press release from E! said:

"As the celebrities attempt to settle the score in the kitchen, things get spicy as they reveal the inside scoop of their rivalry. As host, Joel acts as prosecutor, judge, and jury, creating twists and turns with various challenges throughout the showdown."

The upcoming episode of Celebrity Beef will air on August 16 at 10 pm ET on E!

Big Brother feud to continue on Celebrity Beef

In the upcoming episode of Celebrity Beef, the two former Big Brother contestants will battle it out. In Big Brother Season 3, Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges argued early on, with most contestants siding with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Bailey and Bridges did not see eye-to-eye about a particular vote out.

During an exchange with Todd and Lamar Odom, Carson Kressley said:

"But it's never appropriate to get up and get in a woman's face."

Big Brother Daily @BB_Updates Todd- She was saying crazy shit to me. Lamar- She got a little bit more emotional. She was like "I dont need to eat your ribs". Todd- Yeah, she went after me. Carson- But it's never appropriate to get up and get in a woman's face. Todd- I was just giving her the fuck you #CBBUS3 Todd- She was saying crazy shit to me. Lamar- She got a little bit more emotional. She was like "I dont need to eat your ribs". Todd- Yeah, she went after me. Carson- But it's never appropriate to get up and get in a woman's face. Todd- I was just giving her the fuck you #CBBUS3

Carson tried to explain Cynthia's perspective to the Diff'rent Strokes actor, but Bridges refused to budge. The whole exchange didn't sit well with the viewers and prompted Cynthia's husband to tweet against Bridges.

Mike Hill tweeted:

"This dude don’t lost his mf’ing mind!!!"

Bailey and Bridges have since then resolved their issues. The RHOA star spoke about the fight on Doctors and called it regretful. She even said she was still a fan of Bridges and that he was one of her favorite members of the BB house.

She said:

"You know when you’re in a house and you have no access, no outlets to anything. You have no phone, you have no tv, you have no way to decompress, everything is a big deal. I spent my birthday in the Big Brother house. I turned 55-years-old and I am in full pre-menopause so I have mood swings. I’m having hot flashes and this man is like coming for me. I’m like, ‘Listen! I can’t regulate temperature.'"

In a conversation with Andy Cohen post the show, the actress described living in the house as a pressure cooker and said she kept her patience until she got into it with Bridges. The two have since then apologized to each other and settled their differences.

The Big Brother reunion will take place in E! 's kitchen in the latest episode of Celebrity Beef with Joel McHale.

In a sneak peek, Cynthia blamed the feud on being pre-menopausal, leading to the host joking about it and saying that he would use that as an excuse going forward. She added that she got along with Bridges until she didn't, but the two have since been good.

Will being on Celebrity Beef burn more bridges as only one of them can take home the dough and cook the meal of the day?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht