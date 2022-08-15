"Sounds like a team name for undercover cops": Fans react to Five Swatters alliance being formed on Big Brother Season 24

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand-new episode on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. The episode began with the remaining houseguests participating in the new Head of Household (HoH) competition "The Wall," a recurring endurance competition in the franchise. While every contestant put their best foot forward, it was fan favorite Taylor Hale who won the competition.

After Daniel's elimination on Big Brother last week, it was time for the non-members of the Leftovers alliance (Indy, Alyssa, and Jasmine) to create an alliance themselves. They added Kyle because of Alyssa's showmance with him. Joseph was also welcomed into the group, since they had previously approached him to ensure Daniel's safety.

The five decided to form an alliance to go against the Leftovers and named it "Five Swatters." However, Joseph made it clear that he would prioritize the Leftovers, and he informed the members of the Leftovers about the new alliance. Fans weren't impressed with the new alliance. One tweeted:

Season 24 of the hit reality competition has been in the news for various reasons. The Leftovers Alliance has managed to have a strong influence on the game so far. The alliance was the reason behind the blindside eviction of Ameerah Jones, Nicole Layog, and Daniel Durston. Now with each houseguest playing for themselves, it will be interesting to see if the alliance survives.

Fans react to Big Brother contestants forming a new alliance

In this week's episode, a new alliance was formed with members (Kyle, Joseph, Jasmine, Indy, and Alyssa). They called the alliance "Five Swatters" and hatched a plan to go against the big guns of the house without being aware that two of the members (Joseph and Kyle) were already part of the alliance they were looking to target.

Here's what fans had to say about the newly formed alliance:

Khal @taylors__karma #BB24 Not them acting like the Five Swatters is a real alliance Not them acting like the Five Swatters is a real alliance 💀 #BB24

frank twill @isthatfrankiet The Five Swatters is that one group chat that doesn’t know about the other group chat that doesn’t include them #bb24 The Five Swatters is that one group chat that doesn’t know about the other group chat that doesn’t include them #bb24

Jackie @jacqwelynnn Lmfaoo Joseph can’t stand the five swatters #bb24 Lmfaoo Joseph can’t stand the five swatters #bb24

simon (heartstopper era) @liquorsquick Five swatters is probably the worse alliance name in the history of big brother or at least since I have been watching since bb17 #bb24 Five swatters is probably the worse alliance name in the history of big brother or at least since I have been watching since bb17 #bb24

What is the double eviction twist on Big Brother Season 24?

Thursday night's eviction came as a big surprise for the houseguests. Ahead of the Head of Household (HoH) competition, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves announced that the Festie Bestie twist was coming to an end and a new twist was about to shake things up in the Big Brother house.

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother It's not quite over yet... Continue watching the season's first endurance comp play out on the @ParamountPlus live feeds here: That comp was intense!It's not quite over yet... Continue watching the season's first endurance comp play out on the @ParamountPlus live feeds here: bit.ly/3zbj0DY That comp was intense! 😅 It's not quite over yet... Continue watching the season's first endurance comp play out on the @ParamountPlus live feeds here: bit.ly/3zbj0DY https://t.co/uJAYbSziYp

The host revealed that the contestants were now playing for themselves, which meant that they would have to strategize once again to ensure their safety ahead of the double eviction set to happen on Thursday night's episode.

Julie informed viewers and loyal Big Brother fans of the twist and said:

"Next Thursday in a special two hour event, the game will completely change as the house splits into two groups. These two groups will have no interaction. Two completely separate games of Big Brother will play out, culminating with a double eviction."

Now that the twist has been introduced, what does it mean for the Leftovers alliance? The group includes Michael, Brittany, Taylor, Kyle, Monte, Joseph, and Turner, who have already collaborated to eliminate some major threats in the competition.

However, the Leftovers Alliance was only able to do so because of the Festie Bestie twist that enabled them to partner with fellow housemates they wanted to target. They could put themselves up as pawns in the game and end up making historic blindsides with the eviction of members in the competition.

Big Brother viewers have become fans of this alliance, with many comparing it to the Cookout alliance from the previous season. But the double eviction twist that will have the houseguests separated into two different groups will likely have a major effect on the strength of the alliance.

Up until this point, the Leftovers have been dictating the course of the competition. The past few eliminations have been satisfying for viewers, but they were also somewhat predictable. With the new twist being introduced, it will be interesting to find the next two houseguests that are in danger of elimination. Readers can keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish