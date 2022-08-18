"The edit is a lie": Fans claim Taylor Hale is given bad edits in Big Brother Season 24 Episode 17

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour time frame saw the houseguests fighting for the Power of Veto (PoV) and strategizing about the impending elimination on Thursday. While some were comfortable with their safety, others were at the risk of being evicted from the house.
During the Veto competition on Big Brother, players were given either an advantage or a punishment. Alyssa took the opportunity to exchange her punishment with the reigning HoH Taylor's advantage. This didn't sit well with Taylor and the Leftovers Alliance, and the former called Alyssa a "b**ch."
However, what irked fans was that Taylor was constantly portrayed as the villain. They felt that Taylor was nothing but kind to Alyssa and was consistently being given bad edits throughout the episode when Kyle's micro-aggressions towards people of color in the house were conveniently left out. One tweeted:
Fans reacting to Big Brother contestant Taylor getting a bad edit
Taylor's HoH reign continued this week on Big Brother as she tried her best to ensure her decision wasn't questioned. Although she had promised Indy that she would bring her down the block if she won the Veto and promised not to put Alyssa up as a replacement nominee, Taylor couldn't win the PoV.
For the Veto competition, players had to bounce a ball down a backyard-sized guitar. If they lost, they had to smash a guitar to earn one of six "prizes," which might either contain an advantage or a punishment. However, houseguests can exchange their prizes with fellow members.
While Taylor won a trip to London, Alyssa had to be chained to another houseguest for the week. The latter exchanged her gift with Taylor even after the HoH warned her of possibly being a replacement nominee. In a confessional, Taylor ended up calling Alyssa a "b**ch."
However, viewers didn't like how Taylor got a villain edit when she protected Alyssa throughout the week. Moreover, fans felt that Taylor's bad edits weren't justified when all of Kyle's statements on Big Brother live feeds weren't aired in the episode.
What were the statements made by Kyle during the live feeds of Big Brother?
Since the past couple of Big Brother live feeds, Kyle had constantly been targeting people of color with his strategies to eliminate them. Firstly, he opened up to Michael about how Monte, Joseph, and Taylor might see Terrance, Indy, and Jasmine as three people to pull in and work with since they shared "common purposes" in the game.
Kyle said:
"Those six with that background … I mean it looks very similar to The Cookout. With a very diverse background. They’ve all expressed why they’re in this game. Like Joseph … more Middle Eastern representation in TV. Indy … there’s never been a Brazilian contestant or winner. Everyone has those strong why’s that all coincide."
In the recent live feeds, Kyle has been calling him and Alyssa the "perfect American couple" while also terming Taylor, Monte, and Joseph to be "loud and aggressive" and labeling himself and Alyssa, Michael, Turner, and Brittany the "silent majority." This has irked the Big Brother fans, and many took to Twitter to trend hashtags like #KKKyle and #StopProtectingKyle.
In a conversation with Alyssa that was aired on live feeds, Kyle said:
"I think Brittany & Michael don’t have the “close connection” to Monte Joseph Taylor Terrence. They’re gonna realize that “group” could be dangerous. Then they’ll start to align with like me, you, Turner."
Big Brother Season 24 has consistently been criticized by fans for showcasing Taylor in a poor light in the competition. Viewers must watch out for the direction in which the season pans out for Taylor and the Leftovers Alliance.
Tune in for a two-hour double-eviction episode of Big Brother on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.