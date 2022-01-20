“This is Nicole’s last episode”: Fans waiting for ‘RHOC’ star’s exit from Season 16

RHOC Season 16 housewives were shown on a girls’ trip in Cabo, but Heather Dubrow’s friend Nicole James was missing. Fans believe she has been fired from the show.

James had been the focus of the reality series in the initial episodes, but then her screen timing went down. In episode 7, she was shown for five minutes when Emily Simpson and Dr. Jen Armstrong went with her for their vacation shopping.

In the scene, James expressed her dislike toward Noella Bergener and said that she wouldn’t go on the trip if the latter was coming. Viewers speculated that the latest episode was James’ last appearance on the show.

Here’s what fans have to say:

braceface @jazzzzmeeean So Nicole leaves the show because of Noella…it has nothing to do with Heather. #rhoc So Nicole leaves the show because of Noella…it has nothing to do with Heather. #rhoc

That Housewives Guy @housewivesguy #RHOC Get ready to say goodbye to Nicole because she doesn’t make it to Mexico - this is likely the last we’ll see of her for the rest of the season… Get ready to say goodbye to Nicole because she doesn’t make it to Mexico - this is likely the last we’ll see of her for the rest of the season…🍊🍊 #RHOC https://t.co/n7wrYjSjOY

D @DanielleOsemene The fact that Nicole doesn’t film all season makes me dislike her even more 🙄🙄 #RHOC The fact that Nicole doesn’t film all season makes me dislike her even more 🙄🙄 #RHOC

Shaun D. @imlowkeyfamous Nicole James is weird. It’s giving Tamra but with no storyline. All she do is play the worst game of telephone. #RHOC Nicole James is weird. It’s giving Tamra but with no storyline. All she do is play the worst game of telephone. #RHOC

ELR @e_sjlager Nicole wasted no time throwing Noella under the bus to the person that was screaming at her at Heather’s party #RHOC Nicole wasted no time throwing Noella under the bus to the person that was screaming at her at Heather’s party #RHOC https://t.co/Sjmuluy1hT

monicalyn @monicalyn Thank God Nicole couldn’t make the Cabo trip. Her extreme self consciousness is painful to watch #RHOC Thank God Nicole couldn’t make the Cabo trip. Her extreme self consciousness is painful to watch #RHOC https://t.co/2Z2FdUQjrx

The Real Baddie of Bravo @realbadbofbravo Nicole flipped on noella to quick for me, mama was tryina get in where ever she fit in. #RHOC Nicole flipped on noella to quick for me, mama was tryina get in where ever she fit in. #RHOC

Nicole James was reportedly fired from ‘RHOC’

Reports previously stated that James would not be part of the reality series till the end of the season. Apparently, the reason behind her exit would be a tiff with the creators. It was also reported that Dubrow’s husband Terry’s lawsuit made her quit the show. However, this part was cleared at the beginning of Season 16, and this cannot be the reason.

The current speculation is that James had a problem filming with Bergener, and thus, the producers had to let her go. Although there has been no official statement/announcement regarding James’ exit, fans are quite happy to see her leave RHOC.

James has been portrayed as disloyal, rude, and a person with no empathy in the latest season. She appeared as one of the friends of Dubrow and became the cause of ruining the latter’s party in the first episode.

James had sued Terry Dubrow a long time ago, but they didn’t have any hard feelings about the situation. However, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson made it a big deal and turned it into a huge drama.

All about Episode 7

While James’ storyline might end in Season 16, the remaining housewives are not leaving a stone unturned in delivering dramatic episodes.

RHOC Episode 7 revolved around the ladies enjoying their time in Cabo until Bergener arrives. The tension between her and Dubrow is visible, which will aggravate in the upcoming episodes.

The latest episode’s end credit video gave a preview of what to expect next. It showed that Dubrow and Bergener would have a fight, and Armstrong’s husband would leave her. The clip also featured Simpson and Beador questioning Kirschenheiter’s loyalty.

To watch new episodes, tune in to Bravo every Wednesday at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

