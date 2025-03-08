"This platform was given to me for a reason": When Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy star, reveals his bigger mission

Chris Pratt is most widely known for his role as the Star Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His journey in Hollywood has not been easy and it took him years just to break through in the industry. Regardless, he has been able to win hearts with his performances.

Pratt has now revealed that his mission is bigger than Hollywood success. He recently stated to The Christian Post, as mentioned in a story dated March 6, 2025, that he wants to take a stand for his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. He recounted how God was there for him every time he needed and has now asserted that he will use his platform to preach about God.

Chris Pratt has claimed he will be using his platform for God

Chris Pratt at The Electric State Premiere In Madrid (Image via Getty)

Chris Pratt was a 19-year-old waiting tables in Maui, Hawaii, when he got his first shot at professional acting. At the time, he was discovered by actress and director Rae Dawn Chong, who cast him in her directorial debut, the short horror film Cursed Part 3.

Chris Pratt first gained recognition as an actor with his role as the goofy Andy Dwyer in the mockumentary sitcom Parks and Recreation. He mostly appeared in supporting roles in movies until 2014, which marked a turning point in his career. That year, he was cast in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and the protagonist Emmett Brickowski in The Lego Movie.

Both movies were critical and commercial successes and established Pratt as a Hollywood star. However, he has recently said that becoming a Hollywood hotshot was not his biggest mission. In a recent article from The Christian Post, he is reported to have said:

"This platform was given to me for a reason. I want to affirm the people who are believers in Christ. I want them to hear me and say, ‘Wow, that’s cool. He’s willing to say it. I’m going to stand up at work today and say it.’ But I also want to reach out to the people who have no idea who God is."

He further said:

"I want to be a light to people who've never seen light. I want to be a light to people who have seen light but turned away from it or been afraid of it."

According to the outlet, The Electric State star's faith in God reached new heights when he came across the Bible in a Year podcast on the Hallow app, a Catholic prayer and meditation platform.

Chris Pratt's faith strengthened after his premature son overcame health struggles

Chris Pratt married Take Me Home Tonight co-star Anna Faris in 2009. In 2012, they welcomed their son, Jack Pratt. Unfortunately, the baby was born nine weeks premature and weighed only 3 pounds 12 ounces (1.7 kg).

Pratt and Faris could hold their baby only for a few moments before he was moved to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for a month. It was a tough time for the new parents, and they prayed to God for their baby to be all right.

In the same interview with The Christian Post, Pratt revealed how God helped him during his tough time.

"He had all of these issues going on. I prayed hard to God. I was in a season of transition spiritually at that time, and didn't quite fully understand. I made a deal with God again: ‘I'm sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace again.’ And He really saved my son, and that was the moment [my faith] was cemented."

He further said:

"My heart softened, and my faith hardened, That was the moment that I was like, ‘Moving forward, I'm going to give my platform to God.'"

Pratt, who welcomed a third baby with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger last year, is aware of the hardships a Christian has to face in Hollywood. However, he is willing to brave through it all and is resolute in his decision to preach about God to all those who will listen to him.

