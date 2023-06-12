"This story breaks my heart": Allan Kassenoff's children's testimonies go viral, leaving netizens distraught

New evidence in connection with Allan Kassenoff's case has emerged, leaving netizens concerned. On Saturday, June 10, 2023, Twitter user @TizzyEnt shared a video with an update on the testimonies given by Kassenoff's daughters to the court. The testimonies revealed that the children were, in fact, scared of Kassenoff.

In one instance, the three girls were staying over at a friend's house and reading a book when the conversation led to a discussion on what makes them afraid. One daughter mentioned her father, which was affirmed by the other two. In a separate incident, a friend of one of the girls, who was at the house for a sleepover, cut short her visit halfway through because she was afraid of Allen, as he wouldn't stop yelling.

For the uninitiated, on Sunday, May 28, 2023, terminally-ill Catherine Kassenoff, a former Westchester attorney, elected to commit assisted suicide after a long and unsuccessful custody battle with her husband in an effort to protect her three daughters, aged 9, 12, and 13.

In her now-deleted suicide note, the 54-year-old, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer, blamed her estranged husband's abuse and the unjust court system for her death. Along with the note, she shared a (now-deleted) DropBox link with all the necessary proofs, including emails, court filings, medical records, and videos to make her case.

Allan Kassenoff's case went viral when @TizzyEnt shared with TikTok users a compilation by @therobbieharvey of several videos filmed by Catherine.

In the latest clip, @therobbieharvey argues that the girls missed their mother and expressed as much over email, as a temporary restraining order prevented Catherine from seeing them.

Needless to say, netizens were left distraught and worried about Allan Kassenoff's daughters.

Internet users express outrage as details about Allan Kassenoff's case emergers

Twitterati was quick to express concern about Allan Kassenoff's three daughters after testimonies stating their fear surfaced online.

More updates on the case

The children admitted that Allan took away their phone and hung up on Catherine, making it difficult to keep in touch. He even told them not to contact their mother when they are with him.

A report from the social worker who worked with the Kassenoffs revealed that the mother's relationship with her daughters was "doing very well," and had improved over time. However, the report also added that it was "virtually impossible for the girls to verbalize a desire to see more of their mother. Or to even admit a visit goes well at this point."

The report suggested that they were punished for the act.

Allan Kassenoff currently remains on voluntary leave of absence at the law firm where he used to work.

