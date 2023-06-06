This World Can't Tear Me Down on Netflix: Release date, air time, trailer, and more

Netflix's new animated comedy series, This World Can't Tear Me Down, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 3.01 am ET. The show focuses on a man who returns to his old neighborhood and realizes how much the world has changed. He is then helped by Zerocalcare in finding a direction in life.

The new Netflix show has Valerio Mastandrea as the lead voice cast along with many others lending their voices to the characters. It is written and directed by iconic Italian cartoonist Michele "Zerocalcare" Rech.

Netflix's This World Can't Tear Me Down trailer offers a peek into a changing world

Netflix put out the official trailer for This World Can't Tear Me Down on May 20, 2023. The trailer offers a glimpse of the numerous significant events set to unfold in the protagonist's life. It opens with the protagonist being told that there had been an anthropological mutation. The mutation led to teens having bigger thumbs, the right to work, and instability.

The Netflix show's trailer also sees the protagonist being told that there was no point in "getting emotionally invested" in something that lasted longer than a "sitcom episode." The trailer also shows some key moments from the series without giving away any spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a fun and quirky tone that fans of thought-provoking animated series would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared the official description of the series on their YouTube channel, which reads:

"An old friend returns to the neighborhood after several years away and struggles to recognize the world in which he grew up. Zerocalcare would like to do something for him but realizes that he is unable to help him feel at home again and make the right choice to find his place in the world. "This World Can’t Tear Me Down", by Italy's most beloved cartoonist Zerocalcare, arrives June 9th, only on Netflix."

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to an engaging and entertaining show that explores various intriguing themes like home, modernity, and more. Details about the number of episodes are not yet revealed but all are expected to drop on the same day, on June 9, 2023.

In brief, about This World Can't Tear Me Down cast

This World Can't Tear Me Down stars Valerio Mastandrea in the lead role. He perfectly captures the plight of the protagonist in a thoroughly impressive performance, elevating the show to a different level together.

Based on the trailer, viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from Mastandrea. His other notable film and TV acting credits include The First Day of My Life, Diabolik - Ginko Attacks, Dinner Club, and many more.

Creator Zerocalcare is a popular Italian cartoonist who's written several graphic novels and short comics over the years. These include The Armadillo Prophecy, No Sleep till Shengal, and La dittatura immaginaria, among others. His film/TV credits include Tear Along the Dotted Line, Rebibbia Quarantine, and La profezia dell'armadillo, to name a few.

Viewers can stream all episodes of This World Can't Tear Me Down on Netflix on Friday, June 9, 2023.

