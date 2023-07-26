"Throwing up isn't even enough": French Mustard flavoured skittles spark hilarious reactions online

Multi-colored fruit-flavored confectionary Skittles sparked hilarious reactions online after it released its newest flavor. On July 25, the confectionary brand took to its Instagram handle to announce its partnership with French's and release its first-ever mustard-flavored skittle.

As per a press release, the two brands have collaborated in honor of National Mustard Day on August 5 and describe the new flavor as "tangy mustard" along with the candy's signature "chewy texture" coated in a yellow coloring.

However, the new Skittles will not be available on store shelves, and one can only try it via French’s Mustard Mobile, which would halt in three US cities. According to McCormick's website, the mobile would stop in Atlanta on July 31, Washington on August 2, and New York on August 5. The time and locations are also available on the website.

Participants can also enter sweepstakes online for the opportunity to receive a prize bundle. The new and bizarre Skittles mustard flavor shocked several candy fans online as one of them commented:

Internet reactions on Skittles' new mustard flavor candy

After the confectionary brand announced the new mustard-flavored candy, the Internet was left shocked and reacted hilariously. Several users could not believe that the flavor was real and asked the brand to take it back.

Others hilariously asked who suggested this idea in the first place and asked the brand to fire that person immediately. On the official Instagram announcement by Skittles, some users commented:

In a statement related to the new mustard, Valda Coryat, North America vice president of marketing for McCormick & Company said:

“From Mustard Ice Cream to last year’s viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French’s has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on Aug. 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves.”

When French's embarks on a multi-stop East Coast tour in the "Mustard Mobile," customers there will also have the opportunity to purchase some souvenirs honoring the new partnership.

The car will be a vintage yellow bus that has been specially designed, replete with a large mustard Skittles on top. A map of the company's route will be posted online for public viewing.

According to the news outlet Food and Wine, this is not the first time French's has created mustard-flavored products. In addition, mustard-flavored pastries, ice cream, hot dog buns, and even mustard beer have been launched by the company.