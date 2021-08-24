Thylane Blondeau at age 6 and now: Where is the French model, dubbed the "Most Beautiful Girl in the World," now?

Thylane Blondeau took the fashion industry by storm when she was just six years old. In 2007, she was titled the "Most Beautiful Girl in the World." People still recognize Blondeau from her viral childhood photo displaying her cerulean eyes and blonde hair.

The youngster also made news when she was featured on the controversial Vogue Paris cover at 10. More than a decade later, Thylane Blondeau has grown up to be a successful fashion model.

The 20-year-old boasts 4.3 million followers on Instagram and often shares stunning captures from her modeling endeavors, travels, and daily life. She is also the owner and founder of the French clothing brand, No Smile.

More recently, the Frenchwoman was seen holidaying with her boyfriend, Ben Attal. She stunned her fans by posting beautiful photos from her latest Saint Tropez vacation.

A look into Thylane Blondeau's life and career

Thylane Blondeau is a French model and actress (Image via Instagram/Thylane Blondeau)

The star was born to former footballer Patrick Blondeau and actress Veronika Loubry on April 5, 2001. She began her modeling career at the tender age of four.

Thylane Blondeau gained immense popularity after being dubbed the "Most Beautiful Girl in the World" at six.

The Aix-en-Provence native went on to walk the runway for designer Jean Paul Gaultier. She has also modeled for prominent brands like Dolce & Gabbana, L'Oreal, and Versace.

She previously represented the French modeling agency Success Kids.

Thylane Blondeau found herself in the middle of a controversy when she was featured on Vogue Paris at 10 with adult makeup and clothing. Critics called out the publication for allegedly sexualizing a minor.

She also appeared on the cover of Jalouse, aged 13. Blondeau signed with IMG Models in 2015, and nearly two years later, she became the brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

Thylane Blondeau was also featured in Dolce & Gabbana's millennial-themed campaign in 2017.

In December 2018, Thylane Blondeau received first place on TC Candler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces list once again. She has been featured in the iconic global list a total of five times so far.

The L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador also made her acting debut in 2015. She played Gabriele in the French adventure film Bella & Sebastian: The Adventure Continues.

Thylane is currently in a relationship with Ben Attal, and the duo reportedly started dating last year.

