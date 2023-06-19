Tia Blanco ethnicity: All about her parents' ancestry in wake of engagement news with Brody Jenner

Surfer and fitness enthusiast Tia Blanco and her boyfriend Brody Jenner got engaged on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in the presence of their families and friends at Jenner's parents' home. Tia and Brody, who is a TV personality, DJ, and model, are expecting their first child, a girl, together as well.

In a video he shared on Instagram announcing the engagement, Brody is seen getting down on his knees to propose to 26-year-old Tia.

Tia Blanco, whose ethnicity is Filipino-American, was born in Puerto Rico and considers herself a Puerto Rico national. Her father is Simon Blanco and her mother is Sina Blanco.

Tia Blanco is a professional surfer who is proud of her Peurto Rican-Filipino-American ethnicity

Born Tiarah Lue Blanco, Tia Blanco’s father Simon has Irish, French, and Italian origins, while her mother Sina has roots in the Philippines, Spain, and Germany. However, she was born in Puerto Rico and raised in the USA, thus going by Puerto Rican-Filipino-American, an ethnicity she prides on. She currently lives in San Clemente, California, and is a professional surfer.

Tia has an elder sister named Aja Blanco who raised her during her teenage years in the USA. Aja is a social media influencer and a successful businesswoman. Together, the Blanco sister owns a cruelty-free vegan skincare line called “Dear Self.” It is worth noting that Tia is a vegan as well.

Tia Blanco attended high school and college in California and practices Christianity. Her passion for surfing is in her genes as both her parents are pro surfers.

The mom-to-be rose to fame when she won the gold medal for securing first place at the 2015 Open Women’s World Surfing Championship. It was organized by the International Surfing Association. In fact, she successfully defended her title the following year.

Tia Blanco has also appeared in American commercials and was part of MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros.

Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner announced the pregnancy in January

Turns out, the couple who announced their pregnancy in January was celebrating their baby shower in June when Jenner decided to propose. As it happened, Brody thanked their families and friends for being present at the joyous occasion.

He then quipped, “Wait one more thing!” and reached into his pocket, took out a ring box, and asked her to marry him. Blanco responded with a "yes," as their friends and family cheered.

The dad-to-be donned an untucked white shirt with patterned beige loose-fitted shorts and complimented his look with Nike shoes. Blanco was seen wearing a pastel pink knee-length dress with frilled straps along with white heels and a shining tiara. The all-pink-themed party was also decorated with popcorn bags, tiaras, t-shirts, and tumblers. A flower wall featuring the text “Baby Jenner” was also present.

The couple first met in May 2022 when Brody Jenner was on a family vacation to Hawaii and Blanco was residing there at that time. Later, in June, they made their dating official. As for Jenner, his parents are former Olympic gold medallist and TV star Caitlyn Jenner and actor-songwriter and beauty pageant winner Linda Thompson.

