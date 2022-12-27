SNSD aka Girl's Generation's Tiffany Young has signed an exclusive contract with a Korean agency, Sublime Artist Agency, five years after she quit SM Entertainment and moved to the United States.

The news was confirmed by the agency on December 26, 2022. They stated:

"Tiffany Young has signed an exclusive contract with us. We are sincerely delighted to be able to work together with Tiffany Young, who has limitless influence. We will actively support her so that she can exert that influence in a wide variety of fields in the future. We will also be unsparing in our support of her global activities."

Sublime Artist Agency is home to other well-known K-pop artists like GOT7‘s Jackson and Youngjae, former GFRIEND member Yerin, EXID‘s Hani, former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Na-young, and former Lovelyz member Yein.

Young reportedly made the decision to sign with a domestic entertainment agency after a long time due to the bond she shares with a manager in the agency. She posted a picture captioned "Start" to mark her new beginning on Instagram.

Tiffany Young makes K-drama debut in Reborn Rich

Stephanie Young Hwang, known by her stage name Tiffany, is an American singer-songwriter. She moved to Korea at the age of 15 to debut as a member of the girl group SNSD under SM Entertainment in 2007.

Although she parted ways with the agency in 2017 to pursue her solo career in the U.S., the singer remains a member of the iconic second-generation girl group.

Tiffany recently appeared in a supporting role in the highly popular fantasy series Reborn Rich. She played Song Joong-ki's Korean-American assistant Rachel on the show.

Though it was her first time in a K-drama, Young's impeccable English and natural acting drew praise from viewers. The show's director Jeong Dae-yoon also commended her acting. He said in an interview:

"I liked the serious yet comical acting of Tiffany Young, a rookie actor who gets entangled with actor Song Joong Ki."

Fans congratulate Tiffany for joining Sublime

Fans were elated to learn that Tiffany Young signed with Sublime Artist Agency. They wished her good luck for her new adventure and also asked the agency to look after her well in the future.

Many fans believed that her joining a Korean agency was a sign of her return to the K-pop industry, while others were excited about the interactions she would have with fellow labelmates, Jackson, Yerin and others.

Meanwhile, the idol-turned-actress will next be seen as a judge in an upcoming survival program for idols. Titled Peak Time, the JTBC reality show will be an audition for already debuted K-pop boy groups who didn't make it big the first time.

