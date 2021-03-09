TikTok star Lauren Kettering labeled "animal abuser" after filming her dog with its head stuck in a jar

Lauren Kettering, filming her dog's head stuck in a jar, has seen people label her as an animal abuser.

The clip appears to have been posted on Snapchat, with the dog clearly in-picture with its head stuck in the jar. The TikTok star found the incident comical and posted it herself. However, the resultant backlash to the clip was quick, with viewers wasting no time calling her out for potentially harming the animal.

Lauren Kettering apologized on Instagram live saying the dog did it himself and that the jar was removed from the dog’s head immediately. pic.twitter.com/J9qh4e8THp — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 8, 2021

After Lauren Kettering got enough negative reactions for the clip, she got onto Instagram Live to apologize for what she did. The 17-year-old also explained why the jar was there in the first place, revealing that her dog digs his head into the jar on his own.

"It's not funny. But in the moment, not thinking because he does it himself. Like, I never put anything over his head. And Gio took it off right after, and it was only there for the clip that you guys saw. And we threw it away to the trash where he can't get it."

Lauren Kettering also explained that her dogs are also getting the training they need. Some fans likely suggested training repeatedly after seeing the clip, and according to the internet sensation, they have started the same as the dogs have reached the right age to learn.

Further comments from Lauren Kettering after her Instagram Live apology

its one thing to film a dog doing something silly when its safe, but he could have broken the class or choked. its not funny and i hope the dog gets better after this🥺 — 💜Oli💜 (@bxic_grwl) March 8, 2021

Once Lauren Kettering had ended her Instagram Live apology/explanation, she posted one more image to explain the situation further.

"I just wanted to say one last thing. The video of my dog was cut short. He sometimes puts his head in, looking for treats for a few seconds. There's space for him to get out. I would never do anything bad to my dog. If you know me, you know that. I am not an animal abuser."

the lauren kettering video made me so sad poor puppy :( — dora (@joshrvchards) March 8, 2021

Of course, the situation as a whole ended up with Lauren Kettering getting plenty of messages. Some of them might have been concerned fans, while others were likely harsh and over the top.

Imagine your dog gets in danger and the first thing you think about is “oh let me grab my phone and post this on tiktok” 😒 she is lucky the dog didn’t suffocate. — Gorey0w0☃️ (@jackyvalencia12) March 8, 2021

The Los Angeles native addressed that, saying:

"You are all entitled to your own opinions and feelings, but the messages being sent to me are very uncalled for when it's obvious that I love my dogs and would do anything for them."

Only close friends will honestly know the extent of that statement, but Lauren Kettering isn't likely to post that content again.