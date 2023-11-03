Till Murder do us Part: What did Derek and Nancy Haysom do? Personal life, and more explored

Netflix is currently streaming a true crime documentary, Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysom. Comprising four episodes, the limited series explores the murder of elderly couple Derek and Nancy Haysom. Whether their daughter and her then-boyfriend committed the murder is the focus of this Till Murder Do Us Part documentary.

Derek Haysom, whose full name is Derek William Reginald Haysom, was reportedly a wealthy man. The socialite, a native of South Africa, was a steel mogul. Born on March 23, 1913, he was 72 at the time of his death. He lived with Nancy Haysom (53) at their Boonsboro, Bedford County, Virginia home. Nancy was his second wife and an artist, as per reports.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Derek and Nancy Haysom had children from previous relationships

The full name of Nancy Haysom was reportedly Nancy Astor Benedict Haysom. She was born on July 12, 1932. A Jerome, Arizona native, she was previously married and also had children.

Derek also had children from his previous nuptials. The new Till Murder Do Us Part documentary shows they had five children combined. These kids shone brightly in their careers, putting immense pressure and stress on Derek and Nancy’s biological daughter, Elizabeth.

They enrolled Elizabeth in Wycombe Abbey, an independent girls’ boarding and day school in England’s Buckinghamshire. In her final year, she gave a poor interview and missed a chance to be admitted to the prestigious Trinity College, as per Till Murder Do Us Part. Elizabeth also skipped the A-level exams and fled to Europe, reportedly with her female love interest.

In the meantime, she turned to substance abuse, likely as an outlet. After she returned, Elizabeth began living with Derek and Nancy and finally took admission to the University of Virginia.

All of this resulted in her having a severely strained relationship with her parents, said reports. This most likely manifested in her urge to get rid of them when she met Jens Soering while studying at the University of Virginia.

A German diplomat’s son, Soering, is reported to have carried out the brutal murders, but it's still contested. Originally, Soering maintained that while he committed the crime, Elizabeth was waiting for him in a hotel.

He, however, retracted the statement later and said that his initial versions shouldn’t be believed as he did so to protect his girlfriend and also because he thought he would enjoy diplomatic immunity.

Keeping in line with the same, Netflix summarizes the Till Murder Do Us Part documentary as:

“Did Jens Soering murder his girlfriend’s parents in 1985 – or was she the killer? This docuseries digs into questions that still swirl around the case.”

Jens Soering. (Photo via YouTube/Phoenix Media Distribution)

The Till Murder Do Us Part piece, through the four episodes, also showcases how the murders were accomplished on April 3, 1985. It’s reported that the killer first slit Derek and Nancy’s throats and then stabbed them repeatedly. The attacks were so gory that they were almost decapitated, stated reports.

As per various accounts, the bodies were not found several days after the act. During this time, to establish an alibi, Elizabeth and Söring escaped to Washington, DC, in a rented car. The mileage count and an arrest in England finally did them in.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysom is available to stream on Netflix.