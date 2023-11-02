Till Murder do us Part: Derek and Nancy Haysom's house tour reveals chilling details

Netflix’s new true-crime documentary, Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysom hit the screens on November 1, 2023, with a 40-year-old crime event. The docu-series follows America’s frightening and bizarre crimes, particularly murder trials. This documentary covers the 1985 murder of an American couple Dereck and Nancy Haysom.

The couple was found brutally dead in their home in 1985, their daughter Elizabeth Haysom and her boyfriend Jens Soering were arrested in London a year later in 1986. The investigation of the crime scene reported four types of blood with bloodied shoe prints.

Jens admitted being guilty initially but backtracked later on from his acceptance. However, Elizabeth had accepted being an accessory to the murder of her parents and has hence been extradited to Canada.

As Such, Jens serving a double conviction, is out on parole after 33 years of imprisonment and is part of the documentary. Elizabeth, however, was beyond the reach of the production team and is not giving any comments currently.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysom examines the changed narrative of Soering

Jens and Elizabeth in the 1980s (Image via Netflix)

As the true-crime series presents, Jens Soering is the main accused in the 1985 Haysom couple’s murder while the Haysom’s daughter, Elizabeth, was proven accessory. This was done based on Soering’s guilty plea before the case went to court. However, he changed his stance and maintained he was innocent.

According to The New Yorker, there was no indication of a forced entry into the Derek and Nancy Haysom house. The crime scene showed Nancy in the kitchen while Derek was found near a doorway, both lying in pools of blood. The forensic team picked up four blood types. The traces of blood were found in many places including the bathroom.

The young pair's letters were scrutinized (Image via Netflix)

Based on various bizarre letters exchanged between Soering and Elizabeth and the evidence retrieved from the crime scene, the murder scenario was reconstructed. A large part of the scenario was contributed by Jens to the police which he later denied as Netflix's Till Murder Do Us Part investigates.

Despite his conflicting statements, the court found him guilty and he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1990. Convicted with the double murder, he served his jail sentence for 33 years, before he was granted parole in November 2019. He was sent back to his home country Germany, as shown in Till Murder Do Us Part.

Jens Soering now and then (Image via dpa-infocom GmbH and Netflix)

The daughter Elizabeth Haysom was found “guilty to two counts as an accessory before the fact to murder”. She was sentenced to 90 years in prison in 1987. After serving for 32 years, she was released and extradited to Canada in 2019.

All those who are available and involved in the case are given the opportunity to voice their perspectives in the crime documentary Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom. This includes some of the officials concerned, besides Jens Soering giving his side of the story.

The background of Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysom story

Derek and Nancy Haysom's house (Image via Netflix)

The Netflix documentary Till Murder Do Us Part covers the dual murder of a married couple, Derek and Nancy Haysom in their own house in Bedford County, Virginia. It was a luxurious one befitting the extravagant life that the wealthy family led. This was revealed during the time the case went on trial the first time and later when the house was revisited.

The rich steel business executive Derek Haysom lived with his children from previous marriages, his second wife Nancy, and Elizabeth, their shared biological daughter. The couple was found stabbed to death with their throats slit. While being an 80s crime raised scrutiny about occultic crime, the contradictory statement from Elizabeth about her whereabouts turned the suspicion towards her.

Derek and Nancy Haysom as shown in the documentary (Image via Netflix)

Realizing that they were under suspicion, Elizabeth and her then-boyfriend Jens Soering fled to the UK. They were caught for petty crimes and a British police investigation into their backgrounds led the British police to contact the US.

After extradition, Jens pleaded guilty to the murder while Elizabeth accepted to being an accessory to the crime. However, Jens’ later denial has raised the question of whether it was Elizabeth who carried out the killings. The series, Till Murder Do Us Part, does not answer the question about the reason behind the murders.

The chilling murder and its unexplainable circumstances are available in the Netflix documentary, Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysom, available to stream from November 1, 2023.