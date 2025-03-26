Tim Hortons US launches new Spring 2025 menu: Easter specials, new coffees, and more items explored

Tim Hortons, the famous coffeehouse and restaurant chain, is embracing the spring season with the launch of a selection of sweet items in the US. Best known for its coffee, donuts, and quick-serve favorites, the brand, according to PR Newswire, has released a fresh spring menu with items including Easter special Funny Bunny Donuts, Spring Timbits Buckets, Nutella, and Matcha treats.

Launched as a limited-time menu on March 24, 2025, these vibrant arrays of seasonal sweet treats should get fans excited for the spring season. Available at participating Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants, the offerings include a pair of Bunny Donuts.

A festive Spring Timbits Bucket that is filled to the brim with 30 Timbits is another highlight of the Spring 2025 menu. This offering can double as an Easter Egg hunt basket.

Tim Hortons US’s new Spring 2025 menu explored

Maria Posada, Vice President of Marketing for Tim Hortons U.S., said in a press release on March 24, 2025 (via PR Newswire):

“We all love to celebrate the start of springtime, and your local Tim Hortons restaurant now has some super fun donuts and bright and colorful Spring Timbits Buckets to help you embrace the warm, feel-good vibes of the season.”

Speaking of how the new Spring 2025 offerings can also serve as Easter specials, Maria Posada further added:

“We know guests will want to share a moment of joy and delight with their loved ones by surprising them with a pair of our absolutely adorable and delicious Bunny Donuts. And the colorful new Spring Timbits Buckets adorned with cute Timbit bunny characters is the perfect way to make an Easter egg hunt a little egg-stra.”

New spring range on Tims’ menu

Spring Timbits Buckets and Funny Bunny Donuts (Image via Tim Hortons/ PR Newswire)

1) Bunny Donuts

Fans can celebrate spring by ordering a matching pair of these delightful donuts. While one donut features a pair of fondant bunny ears, the other donut has fondant bunny feet and a Timbit tail.

2) Spring Timbits Buckets

Brimming with fun and bright colors, this limited-time-only bucket comes filled with 30 Timbits. It can also be brought back to local Tims to purchase a refill.

3) Hazelnut Mocha ICED CAPP topped with Nutella

A new spin on the fan-favorite, this ICED CAPP drink is blended with hazelnut and chocolate flavors. It is finished off with whipped topping and Nutella drizzle.

4) Hazelnut Mocha Iced Coffee with Cold Foam

The new Hazelnut Mocha Iced Coffee with Cold Foam mixes Tims classic iced coffee with chocolate and hazelnut-flavored syrup. To finish, it is topped with cold foam.

5) Croissant filled with Nutella and Whipped Sweet Cream

Flaky and freshly baked croissants at Tims are filled with Nutella and Whipped Sweet Cream. Topped with powdered sugar and more Nutella, this treat makes a game-changing dessert or snack.

6) Matcha Latte (Hot or Iced)

Highlighting the unique and earthy flavor of the Japanese green tea, Tims Matcha Latte comes both hot and iced.

About Tim Hortons

Founded by Canadian ice hockey player Tim Horton and Jim Charade in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, the brand has been serving its guests with premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products.

Now considered as one of the largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment, the brand entered the US market in 1984. It has since expanded with almost 700 locations across the United States and more than 6,000 systemwide restaurants around the world.

