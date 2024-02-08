Tim Robinson announces ‘I Think You Should Leave’ 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Tim Robinson's ‘I Think You Should Leave’ 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from April 2, 2024, to May 11, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is in celebration of the actor-comedian's comedy sketch series of the same name.

The actor-comedian's new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Detroit, Chicago, and Phoenix, was announced via a post by the official tour partner Live Nation on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) page on February 7, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Presale for the tour started on February 9, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. and is currently ongoing and can be accessed via Ticketmaster. General tickets will be available from February 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Ticket prices have not been announced for the general tickets as of the writing of this article. General tickets can be purchased from Live Nation as well.

Tim Robinson announces ‘I Think You Should Leave’ 2024 tour

Tim Robinson's upcoming tour is in celebration of the actor's show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, which first premiered in 2019 and has run for an overall three seasons so far.

Now the actor is bringing along his unique mix of surreal and cringe comedy to live audiences across the United States, which will then be followed by a show at the Premier in North California on June 24, 2024, with the Afroman.

The full list of dates and venues for the Tim Robinson announces ‘I Think You Should Leave’ 2024 tour is given below:

April 2, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Beacon Theatre

April 4, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at The Chicago Theatre

April 5, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Fox Theatre

April 18, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Ryman Auditorium

April 19, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center

April 20, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Will Rogers Auditorium

May 1, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theatre

May 2, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Cal Coast Credit Union Ope Air Theatre

May 3, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at The Masonic

May 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Greek Theatre

As mentioned above, Tim Robinson's I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, feature comedy, which is traditionally derived from a character or characters making a mistake or blunder in the professional, personal, or both aspects of their lives, which is then mined for its situation humor during the show.

The series has proved immensely successful since its premier, surviving a delay during the pandemic to become one of the more popular comedy series on Netflix. The series has seen collaborations with producers such as Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone of Lonely Island as well as guest star performances from Vanessa Bayer and Julia Butters, among others.

Tim Robinson received critical acclaim for the series, winning the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series award at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards and the 2023 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The series itself also won the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series award in the latter category.

Aside from his work with the series, the actor-comedian is also known for his work with animated Digman!, a Lonely Island production that is currently in its second season.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE