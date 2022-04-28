Tim Westwood net worth: British Radio DJ's fortune explored as he steps down amid misconduct and abuse of power allegations

Popular British radio host Tim Westwood has resigned from his show on Capital Xtra after being blamed for s*xual misconduct by seven women, as per media reports by The Guardian.

Three women have accused the DJ of opportunistic sexual conduct, while four others claim that he touched them during one of his nightclub performances. When the incidents occurred, all of the ladies claimed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Commenting on the incident, the parent company of Capital Xtra said:

“Following the claims that have recently come to light, Tim Westwood has stepped down from his show until further notice."

The charges were denied by Westwood's lawyers, who stated:

“Any suggestion that he acts, or has acted, in the way described would be false and seriously defamatory.”

What is Tim Westwood's net worth?

Born on October 3, 1957, Tim Westwood is a native of Suffolk, England. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his current net worth is $13 million.

He worked as a DJ on Kiss FM, LWR, and Capital FM in the 1980s before being given the reigns of the Radio 1 Rap Show.

On March 23, 1985, he made his public appearance as a guest on the BBC show Meridian. Westwood was the show's initial host and has since gone on to become one of Radio 1's longest-serving presenters. At the Music of Black Origin Awards in 2000, 2003, and 2005, he was named best UK Radio DJ.

Puff Daddy and Notorious B.I.G. performed live on his BBC Radio 1 broadcast to get things off. He left the BBC in 2013 to return to Capital FM, where he now hosts Capital Xtra on Saturday evenings.

Westwood also has his own YouTube channel, which has approximately 200 million video views and over 230,000 followers. Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Drake are among the musicians featured on his channel.

As for his s*xual misconduct allegations, The Guardian and the BBC have produced a documentary titled Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power for BBC Three. The 30-minute documentary comprises of seven women's anonymous interviews. The first claimed occurrence occurred in 1992, and the most recent occurred in 2017.

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ strongly rejected the claims through a spokeswoman, who stated that the stories were "completely false" and refuted them in their entirety.

The BBC addressed the claims on April 26 by saying:

“The BBC is against all forms of inappropriate behavior and we are shocked to hear of these allegations. The BBC has strict codes of conduct for all those engaged by the BBC, including on-air presenters.”

Several anonymous accusations of inappropriate behavior by Westwood appeared on social media in June 2020. Westwood refuted the claims in a statement at the time, saying they were "fabricated" and without foundation.

Edited by Atul S