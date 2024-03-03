Timberland x Nonnative 3-Eye classic shoe: Everything we know so far

The much-anticipated collaboration between Timberland and nonnative is here once again. This time, they've introduced the Timberland x Nonnative 3-Eye classic shoe. This launch marks the fourth and final installment in their year-long series of collaborations.

The Timberland x Nonnative 3-Eye classic shoe stands out with its unique design and quality. It continues the legacy of its predecessors - the Euro Hiker, Field Boot, and the 6-Inch Boot. Notably, with each new release, Timberland and Nonnative have consistently raised the bar for collaborative footwear.

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, according to Hypebeast, this shoe will be released. It is available for purchase on the non-native and Timberland websites. As of yet, price information is unknown. Nonetheless, it will strive to be at the fingertips of a diverse clientele. Its introduction into collectors' collections is anticipated with great anticipation. Unique in its ability to merge style, comfort, and durability, the Timberland x nonnative 3-Eye classic shoe is unlike any other.

Timberland x Nonnative 3-Eye classic shoe features silver eyelets

The Timberland x Nonnative 3-Eye classic shoe is a masterpiece of collaboration. Its taupe-toned upper is made from a mix of suede and nubuck, offering both texture and durability. The shoe's sole is thicker than usual. Both labels have a long tradition of producing high-quality footwear that draws in customers all over the world.

Timberland x Nonnative 3-Eye classic Lug (Image via Instagram/@nonnative)

This enhances comfort and contributes to its rugged look. Silver eyelets and contrasting stitching add visual interest. The cobranded insole and hang tag are the finishing touches on this stylish shoe.

While the primary release features a taupe tone, enthusiasts speculate about other possible colorways. Details on additional colors have not been disclosed. However, the collaboration's history suggests we might see more variations in the future. Each colorway is expected to carry the same attention to detail and quality as the taupe version.

A Look at Timberland's Legacy

Timberland x Nonnative 3-Eye classic Lug (Image via Instagram/@nonnative)

Timberland footwear happens to be a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts and fashionistas. In New England, Timberland's history began more than four decades ago. It rapidly gained notoriety for producing waterproof, long-lasting boots. These boots were constructed with the severe New England climate in mind. Timberland eventually attained the status of a household name. It gained praise for its commitment to artisanal excellence, environmental consciousness, and community engagement.

The Impact of Nonnative

The Japanese brand Nonnative has established itself with a unique streetwear aesthetic. Since its establishment, Nonnative has prioritized the use of premium materials and distinctive designs. Its fashion philosophy is influenced by the urban environment of Tokyo. The creations of Nonnative are both practical and fashionable. These items demonstrate the brand's profound comprehension of current fashion trends and culture.

Timberland x Nonnative 3-Eye classic Lug (Image via Instagram/@nonnative)

The Timberland x Nonnative 3-Eye classic shoe is the culmination of a year-long collaboration. It showcases the best of both brands. Its design and materials reflect a commitment to quality and style. Available from March 9, 2024, this shoe is a must-have for fans of Timberland, nonnative, and quality footwear. It represents a unique combination of rugged durability and streetwise style.