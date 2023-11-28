Time For Her to Come Home For Christmas cast list: Chris Carmack and others star in HMM Holiday movie

It's that time of the year again, and Hallmark is bringing us Time For Her to Come Home For Christmas, another Christmas movie to celebrate the holidays.

Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, and Grace Leer, the movie follows Carly preparing for her first holiday without her mother. She heads to a small town to lead a church choir at Christmas time, where she connects with an Army man who is back in town for Christmas after serving.

Over the holidays, she gets to know Matthew, the choir, and the townspeople better, and she stumbles across clues that suggest she may have been destined to come here. As she embarks on a mysterious journey to discover why she has led to this town, she learns about true love, the importance of trust, and the role forgiveness plays in healing oneself.

Cast list of Time For Her to Come Home For Christmas

Shenae Grimes-Beech as Carly

Shenae Grimes-Beech is a Canadian entrepreneur, actor, podcast host, and YouTuber who is best known for her starring roles as Darcy Edwards on the CTV series Degrassi: The Next Generation and as Annie Wilson on The CW series 90210, a spin-off of Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210. She also had a recurring role on the television series Naturally, Sadie.

After welcoming her daughter in 2018, Grimes-Beech has taken to working from home, focussing on growing her career as a content creator and entrepreneur to be there more for her kids Bowie and Kingsley. Her content primarily focuses on the triumphs and challenges of motherhood, and she creates positive but honest lifestyle, beauty, and parenting content for her online audience.

Chris Carmack as Matthew

Chris Carmack is an American actor, singer, and former fashion model who is known for his starring roles in popular television shows like the teen drama series The O.C. (2003–2004) as Luke Ward, in the musical drama Nashville as the country crooner Will Lexington (2012–2018), and most notably in the medical drama Grey's Anatomy (2018–present) as Dr. Atticus Lincoln.

Carmack has also been featured in films like The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations, Into the Blue 2: The Reef, Love Wrecked, Beauty & the Briefcase, and he has voiced the role of Garth in the animated Lionsgate feature Alpha and Omega. He has also appeared as a guest star on popular dramas such as NCIS, CSI: NY, Desperate Housewives, Smallville, and CSI: Miami. Carmack plays the role of Matthew, the army man in Time For Her to Come Home For Christmas.

Grace Leer as Riley

Grace Leer is a famous singer and actor still remembered for appearing in the Top 10 on Season 18 of ABC’s American Idol. Her success secured her a record deal via 19 Recordings, Inc. She has spent time writing and recording music for her self-titled debut EP.

Leer's latest release, My Mind’s Made Up, went viral on TikTok with almost one million streams across DSPs. She has also recently released her Christmas single, Star On Top of The Tree, which was penned by Leer, Dan Agee, and JoyBeth Taylor.

Time For Her to Come Home For Christmas is coming to Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2023.