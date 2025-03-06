Time Out Market to launch a new food hall in the heart of NYC's Union Square: All you need to know

Time Out Market is expanding its footprint in New York City, with a second location set to open in Union Square this fall. The 10,000-square-foot food hall on the Zero Irving Innovation Hub's ground floor will feature seven kitchens, a bar, a performance stage, and a 70-seat outdoor terrace. Designed to seat 300 guests, the venue aims to showcase New York's culinary and cultural talent while fostering community connections.

This marks the 11th global Time Out Market and the brand's first Manhattan outpost, following its Brooklyn flagship in Dumbo, which opened in 2019. The Union Square location replaces Urbanspace, a 13-vendor food hall that closes at the end of the month. Curated by a team of local experts, the market will spotlight established and emerging chefs, aligning with its mission to blend dining with cultural experiences.

Inside the Time Out Market Venue: Layout, Capacity, and Key Features

The Union Square Time Out Market will occupy a 10,000-square-foot space within Zero Irving, a mixed-use building near the neighborhood's transit hub. The 300-seat venue includes a 70-seat outdoor terrace, seven kitchens, a fully stocked bar, and a stage for local performers.

Designed as a "smaller-format" version of the 24,000-square-foot Dumbo location, it prioritizes communal seating to encourage social interaction. Virginia Rector-Birbal, Vice President for US Time Out Market, noted the space will cater to everyone, offering a mix of iconic NYC dishes and innovative concepts under one roof. She said:

"It will be for everyone, every day—for all ages, budgets, tastes—under one roof."

Curating NYC’s Best: How Vendors Are Selected

Time Out Market's team employs a selective process to curate its vendors, focusing on chefs and restaurateurs who represent the city's culinary diversity. While specific vendors for the Union Square location haven't been announced, Rector-Birbal explained the approach to Food & Wine, saying:

"We talk to a number of chefs and restaurateurs—the ones we consider the best, the most exciting of the city right now—and we will give rising talents a platform too."

The goal is to balance established favorites with up-and-coming innovators, ensuring the market reflects NYC's dynamic food scene. Virginia emphasized its role as a platform for culinary and cultural talents, saying:

"Time Out Market New York, Union Square will not just be a place to eat: it will be a platform for culinary and cultural talents—where you can discover the city's flavors and fresh ideas, and experience New York's creativity all at once; a place for people and the local community to come together."

The Dumbo location, which houses 21 kitchens and three bars, sets a precedent for this model. Its success with vendors like top barbecue and bagel spots informs the Union Square curation strategy, which also integrates cultural programming.

From Lisbon to Manhattan: The Global Expansion

The Union Square launch marks Time Out Market's 11th global location since its 2014 debut in Lisbon. Seven additional markets are planned through 2027, including Vancouver and Budapest.

Each venue adheres to the brand's formula of combining local culinary talent with cultural experiences, though the Manhattan site will place greater emphasis on emerging artists and performers. Rector-Birbal highlighted the Union Square market's unique role:

"Culture will play a role too—we will provide a platform for emerging local artists."

This aligns with the market's broader vision of creating hubs where food, art, and community intersect.

The Union Square Time Out Market highlights the brand's commitment as it aims to curate spaces that celebrate local culture and cuisine. By integrating communal dining, performance art, and a mix of established and rising chefs, the venue strives to become a daily destination for both residents and visitors.

