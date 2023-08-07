“Timeless”: RHOA fans elated by Cynthia Bailey’s return in season 15

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) were excited for season 15, episode 13, which aired on Sunday, August 6 at 8 pm ET. The episode marked the highly anticipated return of Cynthia Bailey to the series. Viewers were eager to witness the drama and revelations that would unfold with her comeback.

The former peach holder made a grand entrance, reuniting with her friend Kandi Burruss for a heartwarming dinner at Blaze Steak and Seafood. As the ladies caught up with each other's lives, viewers were in for a rollercoaster of emotions as Cynthia opened up about her divorce from Mike Hill.

Watching this many RHOA fans took to social media to rejoice the moment the iconic Cynthia Bailey made entrance into the RHOA house. One even wrote,

RHOA fans react to the iconic comeback of Cynthia Bailey in season 15

As soon as the latest episode aired, fans were thrilled to see one of the iconic RHOA stars return back to the screens. Many took to Twitter to celebrate the fact and make speculation on what more is Cynthia Bailey going to bring to the table.

Kiss My Ass and Climb A Tree! @DigestRealityTv



Cynthia: Oh .. we were just talking about you.



LMFAOOOO THATS RIGHT CYNTHIA! Show em how a true vet pushes story and gets straight to the mess. pic.twitter.com/Grm585Gj3k Drew: *Walks in*Cynthia: Oh .. we were just talking about you.LMFAOOOO THATS RIGHT CYNTHIA! Show em how a true vet pushes story and gets straight to the mess. #RHOA

Jak @TooRealReality_ 🥹 #RHOA #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/nHszZ1CsNz Teresa is the reason Kenya and Cynthia made up? Omg women supporting women, I love this

Cynthia Bailey opens up about her divorce and her equation with Kenya Moore on RHOA's season 15 episode 13

The last time viewers saw Cynthia on RHOA, she was happily married to Mike Hill. However, in the recent episode, she revealed that she's now back in Atlanta, "rebuilding [her] life" after their separation. Speaking to Kandi, she expressed her reluctance to delve into the details of her divorce but couldn't escape the headlines about it.

"It just sucks when, you know, this is my second divorce. On one hand, it’s like I don’t want to stay in something if I’m not happy… But the reality is [that] I’m a 55-year-old woman."

Later in the episode, Cynthia's appearance at Kandi's Peach Buzz Museum marked a memorable moment as she reunited with the other Georgia peaches, including Kenya Moore. Fans have witnessed the ups and downs of Cynthia and Kenya's friendship over the years.

Their fallout occurred during the filming of season 1 of The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip, where tensions arose, causing a rift in their once-close bond. However, time and circumstance eventually led to a reconciliation.

"It took several months before Kenya and I had a conversation after the girls’ trip," she said, during the Bravo interview, highlighting the journey they went through.

Their reconnection happened at Teresa Giudice's wedding in August 2022, where they mended their friendship.

RHOA season 15 episode 13 aired on August 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.