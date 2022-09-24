Who is Timothy Hale-Cusanelli? Capitol rioter dressed as Hitler sentenced to four years in prison

On September 22, 2022, Capitol rioter Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who posed as Adolf Hitler, was given a four-year federal prison sentence for taking part in the Capitol attack.

The 32-year-old Army reservist from New Jersey was one of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. He was found guilty in May after failing to persuade the jury that he was unaware that Congress was in session at the time.

On Thursday, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli was sentenced in the District of Columbia. In addition to his prison sentence, he must also make a $2,000 reparation payment.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol Building

According to sources, on the morning of January 6, 2021, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli drove to Washington. He then joined a mob of rioters who were illegally overrunning a police line in an unlawful attempt to secure the Capitol grounds. Shortly after this, Timothy continued ordering the mob to "advance" into the Capitol.

Hale-Cusanelli was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol Building. He also said that a "revolution" was approaching as he made rude and offensive remarks against Capitol Police personnel.

Just a few days after the riots, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli allegedly told a friend that it was "exhilarating" to be in the Capitol and that he was rooting for a civil war.

On January 15, 2021, he was taken into custody and in May 2022, a jury found him guilty of the felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding and four related misdemeanors. These included entering and staying in a building or area that was off-limits, acting disorderly and disruptively in a building or area that was off-limits, acting in a disorderly manner in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

In January 2021, Hale-Cusanelli was enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and was also a contractor at a naval weapons station. He reportedly had a "secret" security clearance at the station. However, since the breach, he has been barred from the facility.

More than 870 people have been detained in almost all 50 states since January 6, 2021, for offenses connected to the breach of the US Capitol. This includes more than 265 people who are accused of assaulting or obstructing law officers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far