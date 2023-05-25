Tina Turner: 5 memorable songs by the iconic singer

Legendary singer-songwriter Tina Turner breathed her last on May 24, 2023. She had been battling health issues for many years. Diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016, she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. She passed away at the age of 83 in her home in Kusnacht, which is located near Zurich, Switzerland.

Many celebrated personalities around the world mourned her death and posted heartfelt messages on social media. Even Mick Jagger took to Twitter to share a post highlighting her talent and wrote about the impact she had on him.

Mick Jagger @MickJagger I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

Mick Jagger @MickJagger I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.

Often referred to as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," she first made a name for herself as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, who were known for their powerful and energetic live performances. The duo Ike & Tina Turner disbanded in 1976, but she continued making waves as a solo performer and went on to become one of the best selling record artists of all time.

The legend may be gone, but fans will always find ways to remember and celebrate Tina Turner and the memorable music that she leaves behind.

Goldeneye and 4 other Tina Turner songs that will stay imprinted in the minds of music lovers worldwide

1) A Fool in Love

The debut single by Ike & Tina Turner, A Fool in Love was released in 1960. Even on the first listen, it is evident that Turner has the pipes to make people stop and pay attention. Understandably, this song was a big hit and was one of the first R&B recordings to find its way to the pop charts.

Tina Turner used to sing the song often during her solo tours in the late 1970s. The track is still popular and is often a preferred choice among aspiring singers taking part in contests and competitions.

2) River Deep, Mountain High

It is interesting to note that when this single came out, it didn't perform as well as expected in the US. But over the years, it has become one of the most iconic songs of all time. In fact, Rolling Stone ranked it as No. 33 on their list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

By no means, it is an easy song to sing, and it is hard to imagine anyone other than Tina Turner pulling it off with such power and skill. In 1999, River Deep, Mountain High was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

3) What's Love Got to Do with It

This popular single from her fifth studio album, Private Dancer, sold over 2,000,000 copies worldwide. It was also Turner's first Billboard Hot 100 number-one single. Given that Turner experienced her share of pain and heartache in real life, she poured her heart into each word of the song, which made it so touching and memorable.

The song received three awards at the 27th Annual Grammy Awards, namely Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2012.

4) Private Dancer

Sung by Tina Turner, this song was written by Mark Knopfler for Dire Straits. However, it was never fully released or recorded by the band because Knopfler felt that the lyrics were unsuitable for a male singer.

The song reached number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100. The music video is also fascinating and complements the dark and edgy vibe of the song. Directed by Brian Grant, it was filmed at London's Rivoli Ballroom.

5) Goldeneye

Written by Bono and the Edge, it was performed by Tina Turner and served as the theme for the film Goldeneye (1995). Many celebrated musicians have participated in making theme songs for the James Bond franchise, but some tracks in particular like Goldeneye have become iconic over the years.

The song reached number ten on the UK Singles Chart and charted in the top-five in several European countries. Powerful and catchy, Goldeneye is one theme song that James Bond fans will always remember fondly. It is interesting to note that Nicole Scherzinger covered the iconic song for the 2010 remake of the GoldenEye 007 video game.

Although fans will miss Tina Turner, her iconic songs will always be a reminder of her unique vocal abilities and vibrant energy on stage.

