Tini Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Argentine singer and songwriter Tini has announced a nine-date concert in 2023 scheduled to take place in Spain. The artist will make stops at locations including A Coruña, Barcelona, Córdoba, Cádiz, Fuengirola, Valencia, Gran Canaria, Murcia, and Roquetas de Mar.

The Disney star has noted that she will be coming up with new material soon and that she is eager to return to the studio after touring South America.

Tini Tour 2023 Tickets, Dates and Venues

Tickets for the artist's tour will be available starting December 23 at 10.00 am on www.ticketmaster.es. The ticketing website has detailed the shipping rates for the tickets. The shipping charges in Spain are priced at € 7.95 for a standard ticket, €15.00 for an express ticket, and €25.00 for express shipping in the Canary Islands, Ceuta, and Melilla. Standard international shipping costs €15, while Express shipping costs €40.

Tini Tour 2023 Dates

June 24 -- A Coruña, Coliseum

June 25 -- Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

June 28 -- Córdoba, Plaza de Toros

July 01 -- Cádiz, Concert Music Fest

July 02 -- Fuengirola, Marenostrum

July 06 -- Valencia, To be announced

July 08 -- Gran Canaria, Granca Live Fest

July 13 -- Murcia, Bullring

July 14 -- Roquetas de Mar, Bullring

More about the artist

The singer, whose original name is Martina Muzlera, kicked off her career as a child actor in 2007, for the television series Patito Feo. She later bagged the lead role as Violetta Castillo in the Disney Channel telenovela, Violetta from 2012 to 2015, and later starred as the same character in the 2016 movie titled Tini: The Movie. That same year, she released her 2016 debut studio album, Tini. The album peaked at number 1 in Argentina.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the singer recalled that she recorded songs for Violetta that were broadcast in non-Spanish-speaking countries such as Italy, Poland, and Germany. Speaking to the publication, she said:

“People in other countries were singing my songs — well, Violetta’s songs — in Spanish. It was crazy to me, but that’s when I understood that people will connect to a song no matter the language.”

She spoke about her love for music, noting:

“I’ve loved music ever since I was little. When I started my solo career, it was hard because I didn’t know if it would work out, and it wouldn’t be easy to grow out of that role that so many kids identified with.”

Her second album, Quiero Volver, was released in 2018 and also peaked atop the Argentine album chart. The album features hit singles, including the platinum-certified Te Quiero Mas and Por Que Te Vas, both of which charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her most recent album, Tini Tini Tini, was released in 2020 and received a double diamond certification by CAPIF. The album received double-platinum for singles including Fresa, Oye, and Ella Dice, which were the artist's first singles to reach the top 5 on the AR Billboard Hot 100.

The singer has collaborated with several artists including Karol G for the single, Princessa. The artist has credited Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, and Shakira as her biggest inspirations.

