Titans season 5: What could have happened if show was not canceled?

Titans ran for a total of four seasons with 49 episodes from October 12, 2018, to May 11, 2023. The show was adored by superhero fans all over the world but unfortunately faced cancellation after four seasons.

While its final season was filled with riveting plotlines that involved a crossover with the DCEU and the Arrowverse, showrunner Greg Walker revealed plans for what could have happened if the show ran for another season.

The show was canceled in January 2023. However, James Gunn and Peter Safran becoming co-CEOs of DC Studios had nothing to do with the cancellation. Gunn stated that the decision was taken before they assumed their positions in November 2022.

Titans showrunner Greg Walker reveals plans if season 5 gets greenlit in the future

In a recent interview with Screenrant, Greg Walker was asked if there were plans to introduce any new villains in the canceled show, and he confirmed that The Fearsome Five and Tara were supposed to have a huge influence going forward.

He said,

"The Fearsome Five got mentioned and Tara got mentioned. We were playing around with some ideas there, we knew there would be a limiting factor. The Bat-Family in that world was off limits pretty much at that point, so we had to continue to mine from within the Titans world. There were still options to go for, but they were going to require us to really figure out how to do that intelligently."

He further mentioned that Tara would have some limitations due to her powers.

He said,

"Of course, we would try that but there’s some constraints like Tara’s, powers for VFX are intense. We started to look at ‘How can we work around that without making a disappointing experience for the fans?"

He was then asked if there were any new Teen Titans members they tried to introduce, and he revealed that Roy Harper, aka Arsenal, had a huge possibility of making an appearance.

He said,

"I really wanted to bring Roy [Harper], and we talked about that a lot. There was always the possibility of doing that. But we hadn’t started the negotiations, meaning we hadn’t asked if we could use him. But that was a conversation."

While there are no plans to revive the show for now, the show's writer Tom Pabst hopes to see the show get greenlit in the future for another season.

Titans synopsis and other details

Titans is based on the DC Comics superhero team Teen Titans, which sees a group of young superheroes battle against evil.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, its synopsis reads,

"This gritty take on the "Teen Titans" franchise follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special girl possessed by a strange darkness, get involved in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy join them along the way as together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes fighting evil."

The show stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Mame-Anna Diop as Koriand'r/Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Curran Walters as Jason Todd/Robin/Red Hood, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove and several others.

Seasons 1 and 2 were released on DC Universe, while HBO Max took the responsibility to release seasons 3 and 4. Executive producers of the show include Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Greg Walker, John Fawcett, and Richard Hatem.

