TJ Osborne's kiss with boyfriend Abi Ventura at CMA Awards takes internet by storm

TJ Osborne and John Osborne won the title of vocal duo of the year at the CMA Awards 2021, which was held on November 10. They were accompanied by their closest friends.

Before going to the stage, TJ Osborne was spotted kissing his boyfriend Abi Ventura, while John Osborne shared a kiss with his wife Lucie Silvas. TJ’s kiss was considered a historic moment when he came out publicly as g*y in February 2021. The clip has also gained a lot of attention on social media.

While accepting the award, TJ said that the year has been a rollercoaster for them, especially emotionally. As TJ was leaving the stage, John praised his brother and the country music. The brothers performed their song Younger Me, written by TJ about his experience while accepting the truth of his orientation.

Jason Scott @JasontheScott TJ Osborne openly kissing his date upon winning Vocal Duo of the Year is a very special moment. #CMAawards TJ Osborne openly kissing his date upon winning Vocal Duo of the Year is a very special moment. #CMAawards https://t.co/8sn3s6yOGn

In an interview with the Associated Press, TJ said that the one thing that bothered him was that g*y or LGBTQ people are not accepted in the state. While he feels that it might be true in other places, it is different in Nashville.

Hosted by Luke Bryan, the CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

TJ Osborne on coming out as a g*y

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne pose with their awards for the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee (Image via Getty Images)

In an interview with TIME back in February 2021, TJ Osborne came out as g*y and had the support of his brother, John Osborne.

TJ said that he felt comfortable being g*y and was initially worried about coming out in an industry that is a bit conservative. He found himself being guarded about not speaking about something that he believes in, and also said that it felt strange.

TJ Osborne said people would question why such a thing needs to be discussed at all, and for a while, even he agreed with that. He added that showing up with a man at an awards show would be a jaw-dropping moment for the public. He said that his happiness was more important than anything else left to achieve.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, TJ Osborne said that his closest people were aware of the truth. He said that he had received a lot of love and respect from everyone, and yet it was hard for him to embrace it for many days.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

TJ Osborne mentioned that coming out is awkward for most people and they don’t like to talk about it. He had said that being able to do it in one moment was nice for him, but it felt like taking a leap of faith.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan