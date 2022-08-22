TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons - How old is Richard Simmons and where is he now?

TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons is all set to premiere this week, bringing forth the intriguing story of the world-renowned fitness guru. Known for his flamboyant lifestyle and eccentric personality, Simmons used to be one of the biggest names in the fitness world.

He seemingly disappeared from the public eye in 2014 and has since then maintained a low profile far away from the spotlight.

TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons will premiere on August 22, 2022, on FOX. The synopsis for the TV program reads:

"Investigating why beloved fitness icon Richard Simmons hasn't been seen for more than eight years; TMZ speaks to the people closest to him, including Bruce Vilanch, Suzanne Somers, Dr. Phil and Simmons' longtime costume designer, Leslie Wilshire."

Though Simmons has maintained a low profile for a long time, there is some information about his present whereabouts on the internet.

According to reports, Simmons is now 73 years old and resides in his house with three dalmatians, keeping away from the public to enjoy his free time in solitude.

Who is Richard Simmons?

Simmons is one of the foremost television personalities of the 1980s and 1990s. He is a fitness guru who has reportedly helped millions of people lose weight with his motivational talks and exercise routines, something that became extremely popular before the popularization of the internet.

Born in 1948, Simmons grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, the vibrant city which is a big reason behind his bubbly personality. He graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana.

He struggled with weight and obesity for most of his teenage years. Though he initially worked as a plus-sized model, he soon took up fitness as a hobby and then as a passion.

Simmons lost more than 100 pounds, becoming an inspiration for people around him, and later took up the job of motivating people to lose weight and have a healthier lifestyle.

He combined his business knowledge from his earlier work and his dedication to fitness to carve out his own fitness business. However, when he realized that he could help people beyond the small community in which he resided, he started creating workout videos on VHS, something that he became well known for around the world.

He went on to have a dazzling career in the fitness industry, opening his own gym, appearing in documentaries and commercials, and eventually transitioning into a television personality.

He was well-loved and respected. In 2014, he decided to retire and move away from the public eye. This created many controversial theories and generated widespread curiosity around the world.

He later clarified that it was a personal choice and that he just wanted to enjoy his life away from the constant media attention. His brother, Lenny, explained:

"After 40-some odd years, he just decided that he wants to rest,...[Simmons] just wants time for himself."

His spokesperson also commented, saying:

"He’s helped millions of people lose millions of pounds. And for 40 years, he took care of everyone but himself."

In 2019, he came out of retirement to re-release some of his earlier work motivating people to work out during the pandemic. As of now, he is 73 years old and resides with his dogs, enjoying his hard-earned free time.

TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons will explore his case in detail when it releases on August 22, 2022.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande