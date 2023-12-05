To All a Good Night full cast list: Kimberley Sustad and others star in HMM holiday film

Hallmark's newest holiday movie, To All a Good Night, is here. Set in a small town, the heartwarming holiday film follows a photographer who saves the life of a mysterious man, who might be in town to buy her family's parkland.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Mark Ghanimé in the lead roles as Ceci and Sam, To All a Good Night is coming to Hallmark on December 7, 2023.

To All a Good Night Cast List Explored

The official synopsis of To All a Good Night, according to Hallmark, reads as follows,

"A small-town photographer (Sustad) saves the life of a mysterious man (Ghanimé), who may just be in town to buy her family's parkland – which is also the location of the annual Christmas celebration. Starring Kimberley Sustad and Mark Ghanimé."

Here is the cast list for the upcoming Hallmark movie.

Kimberley Sustad as Ceci

Kimberley Sustad is a Canadian actor who is best known for her riveting performances both on stage and screen. Sustad made her debut in acting at the age of 18 with Henrick Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler at a local theater, where she was cast in the titular lead role. She then moved to Seattle, where she involved herself heavily in theater opportunities, appearing in productions by major regional companies like Seattle Repertory Theatre and Arts Club Theatre (ACT).

Her experience in theater soon led to more opportunities in films and television, and she moved from Washington to Vancouver. Since then, Sustad has appeared in several hit series, including Syfy’s Continuum, ABC’s Motive, The CW’s Supernatural, Fox’s Alcatraz, and Syfy’s Primeval: A New World.

She also featured in the Netflix original series Travelers, in the guest role of Joanne Yates, the CBC miniseries drama Unspeakable, and most recently on Jordan Peele’s new iteration of The Twilight Zone for CBS.

Kimberley Sustad's Hallmark features include Christmas by Starlight, Wedding Every Weekend, Chesapeake Shores, The Nine Lives of Christmas and its 2021 sequel, The Nine Kittens of Christmas, A Godwink Christmas, and Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen. Her most recent Hallmark feature was Lights, Camera, and Christmas and she is all set to star in the lead role of Ceci for To All a Good Night.

Mark Ghanimé as Sam

Born in Canada Mark Ghanimé's career in acting started with a background stint on a Juliette Lewis movie. From there, he decided to pursue a career in acting. Ghanimé plays Dr. Cameron Hayek, a Lebanese-American physician who leaves behind his city practice to join a small-town medical practice in Netflix’s Virgin River season four.

He has guest starred on many hit series like The Bold Type, Arrow, Izombie, Private Eyes, Reign, Wynonna Earp, Wedding Planners Emily Owens M.D, and Slasher. Mark Ghanimé was also a series regular on the Syfy series Helix and had leading roles in Listen Out for Love, Christmas in Big Sky Country, and Hunting Housewives.

Supporting cast of To All a Good Night

The To All a Good Night cast list also includes:

Ayla Evans as Madison

Trevor Leyenhorst as Ryan

Craig March as Sally

Remy Marthaller as Lana

Bronwen Smith as Brenda

Luisa d'Oliveira as Penny

Karen Kruper as Vivian

Catch To All a Good Night on the Hallmark Channel this week.