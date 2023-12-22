Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, December 22, 2023

The upcoming 75th game of the latest season of Jeopardy!, has been dominated thus far by the pre-season Champions Wildcard challenge. The show has resumed with its usual episodes, instead of the ones that were canceled this season to accommodate the WGA strike, which persisted when the show returned for its 40th season, as of the day before yesterday.

As the show moves into its latest two-day total-point affair, today’s match features Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist hailing from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, Jason Carpenter, a stand-up comic from Santa Rosa Valley, California, and Iris Masucci, a pharmacist from Rockville, Maryland.

December 22, 2023, Friday: Today's final

"On July 19, 1940 Hitler called this man a warmonger & wrongly predicted he would flee to Canada"

The final Jeopardy! question for today was from the category "The 20th Century" and proved to be a fairly easy topic for the contestants as it is one of the most common topics in the game.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, December 22, 2023

Solution: Winston Churchill

In a July 19, 1940, United Press report, Frederick C. Oechsner stated that Adolf Hitler had threatened Britain with "peace or destruction", calling the Allies and Churchill "warmongers." Hitler added:

"Churchill will probably be in Canada, but what is coming will visit the people."

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, December 22, 2023

The three contestants on today's round of Jeopardy! include Iris Masucci, a pharmacist (from Rockville, Maryland), Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist (from Whitby, Ontario, Canada), and Jason Carpenter, a stand-up comic (from Santa Rosa Valley, California).

Owing to Juveria's performance in the semifinal, a majority of people are likely to consider her the favorite. Nonetheless, as the show has demonstrated before, these matches are unpredictable! Also, a point to be noted is that the overall winner is determined by adding the scores from today and Monday.

Catch the contestants in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!