Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, December 18, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, December 18, 2023, bringing the ongoing Champions Wildcard Contest to its very end. This will mark the final round of the long-drawn competition, which has dominated the entirety of the 40th season till now. This also means that fans will be able to witness new games and new contestants very soon.

The rest of this season will be hosted by Ken Jennings, since Mayim Bialik has already announced her exit from the show. In the upcoming episode of the game show, the three finalists of the Diamonds bracket, Yungsheng Wang, Tyler Vandenberg, and Gary Hollis will face off again, this time to conclusive results. All three contestants have given a big fight in the first finale, with Vandenberg leading with $17,600 but Gary Hollis not far behind with $6,000. Wang sits in the middle with $8,000.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It has been around since the early 1960s and has captivated fans from across America over the many decades and episodes, making it one of the most successful shows in the history of American television. A lot of credit for the show's growing popularity goes to its offbeat format and engaging nature.

Moreover, the final round of Jeopardy! is also one of the biggest reasons for its soaring popularity. The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. The most important of these is its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complex procedure, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 18, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Designated in 2016, a New York City monument named for this place of business includes nearby Christopher Park."

This question is from the category "National Monuments." This is among the most common topics in the game show, and it should not be much difficult for anyone to guess.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, December 11, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Designated in 2016, a New York City monument named for this place of business includes nearby Christopher Park.

Solution: Stonewall Inn.

Stonewall Inn is an iconic LGBTQ+ landmark that was the site of the 1969 riots that launched the gay rights movement.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, December 18, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Yungsheng Wang, a deputy public defender originally from Lafayette, Louisiana, Tyler Vandenberg, a Marine officer currently serving in from Stuttgart, Germany, and Gary Hollis, a chemistry professor from Roanoke, Virginia.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!