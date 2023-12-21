Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, December 21, 2023

The 74th game of Jeopardy!'s most recent season, which has so far been primarily dominated by the pre-season Champions Wildcard challenge, is slated to air soon. However, as of the day before yesterday, the show has restarted with its regular episodes, rather than the ones that were canceled this season to accommodate the WGA strike, which was still in effect when the show returned for its 40th season.

It is the third semifinal in Second Chance's first week in Winter 2024. Today's contestants included Michael Vaz, Karen Morris, and Iris Masucci. In the week's finale, Jason Carpenter and Juveria Zaheer will square off against one of the three contestants.

Throughout American television history, Jeopardy!, that began airing in the early 1960s, stands as one of the most enduring and well-known game shows. Even though it debuted a long time ago, the game show's quirky format and captivating style have kept it popular with viewers worldwide. Even though they have come to define the appeal of the game show, the final round also has a significant impact on its ongoing rise in popularity.

There are a lot of unique aspects to the game show's final round. Most significantly, though, is that fans can take part in the game show's final round from the comfort of their own homes. To achieve this, viewers can predict the right response to the last question before the episode airs.

We have included the question, the response, and any other pertinent information from the next episode below because we know that this can still be a challenging process.

December 21, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final

Jeopardy! Question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The opera based on this 1993 memoir was staged at a prison for the first time in 2023, at Sing Sing with a chorus of 14 inmates"

The final Jeopardy! question for today was from the category "From Page to Stage" and proved to be a tricky outing for the contestants.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Solution: Dead Man Walking

A group of 14 prisoners joined a group of Met singers for a one-night-only performance of Jake Heggie's 2000 opera Dead Man Walking (libretto by Terrence McNally), which is based on Sister Helen Prejean's 1993 memoir of the same name. The opera was performed at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, New York, as part of the Metropolitan Opera's fall 2023 staging.

The inspiration for the original composition came from Prejean's work serving as a spiritual counselor to two murderers who were serving their sentences on Louisiana's Death Row and her subsequent conviction that the death punishment was immoral.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Today's episode saw the return of three former participants. Michael Vaz, a tutor from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Karen Morris, a veterinary student from Christiansburg, Virginia, and Iris Masucci, a pharmacist from Rockville, Maryland, played it out against each other.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!